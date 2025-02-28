Manager - Innovation CoE India

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences and Technology team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. Effective Innovation Management is crucial to the success of bp and the transition strategy. We have a vacancy for Director Innovation Center of Excellence based in India who will be part of the Innovation Management Team under the Innovation & Digital Science vertical of Applied Sciences and Technology.

This Director Innovation Center of Excellence role will report into VP Innovation and Digital Science and will be accountable for the Innovation CoE organization (based in India) with responsibility for line and activity management. Responsible for ensuring that the key priorities from Technology are addressed as it pertains to technology scanning, scouting, IAM and ensuring we are interlinking with roadmaps with external insights, bringing a business-led, problem-first approach. This role will be responsible for recruiting and setting up the India team for success.

Key SPA for industry insights and IAM support Develop a team who will be accountable for interfacing between customers and collaborators for scouting, scanning, industry insights and IAM support Set the plan, budget and areas of focus which are aligned with the key priorities from Technology, as it pertains to technology scanning, scouting and IAM Drive a business-led, problem-first approach in response to problems identified in the Technology roadmaps and leverage our scanning and scouting abilities to identify external technology areas and/or companies that can help accelerate our technology development and/or reduce cost

Develop efficient processes, hand-offs and culture to work as one team, with UK based colleagues, to ensure successful outcomes are delivered Responsible for a tight interface with the IAM & Commercialization and Tech Portfolio & Adoption teams to ensure successful delivery Interface closely with the other VPs from Technology, Strategy organizations to understand key priorities and technology focus areas and ensure team is focused on the highest value problems while owning and driving the backlog and prioritization Innovation culture champion: build a culture of innovation, celebration of innovators. Own the inventor rewards program and drive it quarterly with PC&C Essential criteria & qualifications Bachelor's degree at minimum (STEM based), MBA or equivalent preferred 10+years of experience in a technology/commercial role that involved development/management of intellectual assets Contract negotiation involving licenses, JV agreements, partner collaboration, business development or joint development and exploitation of technology Significant strategic and commercial experience and expertise in leading others to drive complex engagements and co-development collaborations Proven track record to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity Ability to explain complex concepts to diverse audiences Exceptional consultative and social skills that have resulted in business relationships of impeccable trust, confidence, and results that have a material impact in business value growth Commercial approach, to be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial and business acumen skills, analytical, logical thinkers with a passion for data-driven decision making Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, capable of leading by influence Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems Desirable criteria Deep understanding of options for managing intellectual assets with the goal of monetizing innovation Extensive experience with negotiation of complex technology agreements – licensing/transfer/joint developments, etc. Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players in areas of relevance to oil & gas, low carbon energy and digital technologies Additional information The successful candidate can come from a variety of backgrounds including technology development, IP management or commercial facing roles dealing with complex technology development agreements. This exciting role exposes you to both technical and commercial aspects.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



