Manager - Low carbon refining & catalytic processes

Job summary

Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation to reinvent energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products. We are excited to have established the bp low carbon innovation centre at the Saltend Chemical Park in Hull, UK. Building on a 55-year heritage in Hull, this global centre brings together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group works along the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and techno-economic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in state-of-the-art laboratory and technology demonstration facilities. This opportunity is to lead the Low Carbon Refining & Catalytic Processes (LCRCP) team, which is supporting bp’s refining portfolio through its Net Zero transition by applying process engineering expertise to diversify feedstocks for the production of low carbon fuels and improve refining reliability. In addition to supporting bp’s Production & Operations (P&O) entity, the LCRCP team also underpins commercial investments and programme decisions for teams across bp ranging from Gas & Low Carbon Energy to Customers & Products.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

This role is an opportunity to lead and shape the Low Carbon Refining & Catalytic Processes team, a technical group responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences’ refining and bioenergy activities. Our purpose is to lead bp’s refining portfolio through its Net Zero transition by applying process engineering expertise to diversify feedstock selection for the production of low carbon fuels, improve reliability and reduce our carbon footprint in our refining operations. In addition to leading the team of scientists and engineers, the LCRCP team leader will be expected to work across multiple interfaces to meet business needs and develop new opportunities for LCRCP to contribute to the bp strategic framework.

This role is one of Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science teams and is based in Hull, UK.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and deliver safe, compliant, and reliable experimental operations, contributing to the development of an excellent HSSE culture aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences and bp.

Work with stakeholders across bp and cultivate a cohesive teamwork culture based on trust and collaboration with a joint commitment to the bp aims and ambitions.

Resolve and manage the strategic technical programs for I&E to develop and demonstrate conversion processes for renewable feedstocks in bp refineries, including but not limited to the following: Feedstock evaluation and technology development to meet business needs. Growth and maturation of the use of renewable feedstocks in bp refineries, while gaining an understanding of the best process routes and trade-offs Development of experimental laboratory and pilot plant scale capability to meet renewable feedstock expansion milestones across the bp portfolio. Technical support for bp’s core P&O activities.

Deliver a suite of sophisticated conversion platforms for low carbon fuels to underpin bp's Net Zero Aim 3 to reduce the emissions associated with our fuel products.

Establish the LCRCP team as the centre of expertise in applied catalysis, materials science and related fields that impact bp refineries and bioenergy investments.

Maintain a healthy talent pipeline to meet current and future business needs.

What do we want to see from you!

A master’s degree in chemical engineering or related field is essential (PhD desirable) with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics and various process technologies.

A background that mixes a strong theoretical basis with practical, large-scale experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably in a refinery

Prior demonstrated experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Strong leadership with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking

A firm grasp on risk analysis and safety principles

Proven track record to deliver multiple projects across multiple interfaces.

Strong networking and communication skills

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

IChemE Chartership preferred.

Deep experience working in refining and/or the renewable / low carbon fuels field.

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting and designing larger unit operations.

Pilot and commercial scale operations management

Capital projects experience ($20m+), process plant start-up / commissioning.

What you can expect from us!

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.