Manager - Low carbon refining & catalytic processes

Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation to reinvent energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products. We are excited to have established the bp low carbon innovation centre at the Saltend Chemical Park in Hull, UK. Building on a 55-year heritage in Hull, this global centre brings together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group works along the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and techno-economic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in state-of-the-art laboratory and technology demonstration facilities. This opportunity is to lead the Low Carbon Refining & Catalytic Processes (LCRCP) team, which is supporting bp’s refining portfolio through its Net Zero transition by applying process engineering expertise to diversify feedstocks for the production of low carbon fuels and improve refining reliability. In addition to supporting bp’s Production & Operations (P&O) entity, the LCRCP team also underpins commercial investments and programme decisions for teams across bp ranging from Gas & Low Carbon Energy to Customers & Products.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation to reinvent energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What does the day to day look like?
This role is an opportunity to lead and shape the Low Carbon Refining & Catalytic Processes team, a technical group responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences’ refining and bioenergy activities. Our purpose is to lead bp’s refining portfolio through its Net Zero transition by applying process engineering expertise to diversify feedstock selection for the production of low carbon fuels, improve reliability and reduce our carbon footprint in our refining operations. In addition to leading the team of scientists and engineers, the LCRCP team leader will be expected to work across multiple interfaces to meet business needs and develop new opportunities for LCRCP to contribute to the bp strategic framework.
This role is one of Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science teams and is based in Hull, UK.
Key Accountabilities:
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.