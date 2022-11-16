Manager, Molecular Innovation

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.
Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.
The opportunity
The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, chemical engineering science, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. This opportunity is to lead the Molecular Innovation team which is responsible for the early stage and fundamental research programmes in chemistry for AB&PS, including programmes in heterogeneous catalysis, organic chemistry, and electrochemistry. The molecular innovation team develops new chemistries and molecules for bp’s fuel and Castrol brands. In addition, the molecular innovation also provides technology support to commercial investments and decisions for business teams across bp including bp Ventures.
The role
This role represents an opportunity to lead as Manager of the molecular innovation team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of AB&PS activities. In addition to leading the team of scientists, the Post Holder will be expected to work across multiple interfaces to ensure business needs are being met and to develop new opportunities for molecular innovation to contribute to the bp strategic framework.
Accountabilities will include
