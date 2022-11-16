Manager, Molecular Innovation

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.

The opportunity

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, chemical engineering science, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. This opportunity is to lead the Molecular Innovation team which is responsible for the early stage and fundamental research programmes in chemistry for AB&PS, including programmes in heterogeneous catalysis, organic chemistry, and electrochemistry. The molecular innovation team develops new chemistries and molecules for bp’s fuel and Castrol brands. In addition, the molecular innovation also provides technology support to commercial investments and decisions for business teams across bp including bp Ventures.



The role

This role represents an opportunity to lead as Manager of the molecular innovation team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of AB&PS activities. In addition to leading the team of scientists, the Post Holder will be expected to work across multiple interfaces to ensure business needs are being met and to develop new opportunities for molecular innovation to contribute to the bp strategic framework.



Accountabilities will include

Responsible for the management of the portfolio in advanced chemistry: Responsible for the development of research programmes for differentiated molecules for lubes and fuels and novel molecules of interest to bp Responsible for the development of research programmes focused on heterogeneous catalysts for the development of novel molecules and processes Responsible for the development of research programmes focused on fundamental understanding of chemical processes of strategic importance to bp

Delivery of safe and compliant experimental operations and support of an HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) culture

Develop, manage, and deliver the Team’s annual programme according to resources and priorities

Performance management, including efficient technology project management, reliable experimental operations, and the capture of intellectual property

Work closely with business technology colleagues to appraise new process / product options, identify fundamental needs in chemistry and catalysis and deliver/transfer results and insights to meet these needs.

Management, as required, of relevant Academic Collaborations and other third-party relationships

You will possess prior demonstrated experience in early scaling of new catalysts and/or molecules as well as a PhD in Chemistry alongside proven professional experience, with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of catalysis chemistry, organic chemistry, and electrochemistry. You will have a record of strong scientific and team leadership along with a demonstration of effective communication skills and a proven track record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking and the ability to shape and manage the chemistry strategy.At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking scientists and engineers who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s ambition towards a net zero world.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.

