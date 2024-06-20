Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Manager National Key Accounts based at Mumbai details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role !

This role provides a great learning opportunity for a person who is a self- starter, curious, and has a bias for action.

The person needs to take ownership to operationalize in-year business delivery plan & be accountable for performance delivery from the emerging sales channels within B2C which Jio-bp and Modern Trade

The role involves consistently demonstrating operational rigor, developing strong working relationship with key external customers and internal customers, and playing the role of an integrator within Castrol to develop and implement effective business plans for each of the key accounts.

The role requires building customer relationships at strategic levels with both existing and potential new modern trade key customers. Implement world class customer management processes and drive the “Ways of Working agenda”.

Develop compelling offers based on gainful “customer insights” which results in a win - win deal and is in tune with laid out policies and guidelines outlined for the channel.

Meet and exceed sales goals and gross margin objectives for this channel, specifically passionate about growing distribution and reach.

Work with regional B2C teams and provide continuous support and inputs for product promotion and availability covering retail outlet locations. Ensure regular regional connects with local account teams.

The role involves continuous monitoring of the processes and taking corrective/preventive actions where appropriate, so that the company’s financial exposure is minimized.

Drive and support marketing strategies through implementation of various initiatives, which are centrally planned.

Lead and act as a champion of HSSE when dealing with key accounts.

What you will deliver !

• Lead the development and execution of strategic business plans and tactics to include promotions, distribution, and outlet level marketing concepts for all key accounts in the channel.

• Develop and implement strategic approach to emerging channels like Jiobp and Modern trade. including objectives, fit with customer’s strategy and objectives with focus on financial results.

• Deliver annual plans with aim to increase distribution and share of focus brand targets set for each account and total portfolio.

• Deliver outstanding customer service and maintain relationships to drive Premium Brand Experience with all customers in the channel and maintain high salience with the customers.

• Develop strategic relationships with Modern trade key accounts under the channel.

• Maintain close monitoring of service levels from supply chain to deliver agreed IFOT levels to the customer & proactively work with internal customers to handle receivables.

• Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

• Embrace and use the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) !

> Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People Competency

> BP Behaviours that are considered important for successful delivery in this role :

> Build strong relationships based on trust and transparent discussion

> Pursue systematic management through standardisation, clarification and the elimination of defects/errors.



Experience

> Experience of 3-5 years in channel sales, experience of handling key accounts, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Retail trade

Education

> Minimum Bachelor’s Degree In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

> Master's degree in business administration or equivalent experience preferred.

> Good communication and social skills, with the ability to collaborate optimally across different levels of the organization.