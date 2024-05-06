Manager, Policy Advocacy and Federal Government Affairs

Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
Job Description:
In this role, you will be a member of the Policy Advocacy and Federal Government Affairs team, serving as the bp interface with the federal government (legislative and executive branch) and key external groups (e.g. trade associations, NGOs, think tanks). In this role, you will represent bp businesses and interests across a range of issues that advance bp's transformation from an international oil and gas company to an integrated energy company.
In this role, you will own a portfolio of emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact bp and work directly with our businesses and members of the broader Communications & External Affairs (C&EA team) to successfully implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills
