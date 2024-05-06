Manager, Policy Advocacy and Federal Government Affairs

Job summary

In this role, you will be a member of the Policy Advocacy and Federal Government Affairs team, serving as the bp interface with the federal government (legislative and executive branch) and key external groups (e.g. trade associations, NGOs, think tanks). In this role, you will represent bp businesses and interests across a range of issues that advance bp's transformation from an international oil and gas company to an integrated energy company.

In this role, you will own a portfolio of emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact bp and work directly with our businesses and members of the broader Communications & External Affairs (C&EA team) to successfully implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy.

Build and hold direct relationships with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and key administration officials for the purpose of effectively advocating on behalf of bp’s interests.

Own a portfolio of advocacy priorities and seek to influence legislative and regulatory activity through strategic engagements with stakeholders such as Congressional offices and committees, federal agencies, trade associations, and non-governmental entities.

Lead advocacy on federal regulatory actions, including preparation and submission of regulatory comments and accompanying engagement with the agency, Hill and other stakeholders regarding bp's priorities, as required.

Monitor and maintain an understanding of key legislation, regulation and policy trends and the potential impacts to bp business interests.

Interact directly with senior executives/business unit leaders on their priorities, developing and implementing external engagement plans, and keeping them apprised of advocacy developments.

Coordinate with the broader C&EA group to ensure that public and government affairs strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.

Lead coalitions within bp and with external groups in support of bp’s advocacy.

Represent bp on key committees at trade associations in Washington, DC.

Bachelor’s degree required.

5 - 7 years of experience working on Capitol Hill in a personal office or for a Committee with jurisdiction over energy and environmental issues.

Strong understanding of energy and environmental policy issues. Experience working on clean energy, transmission, electricity and power, and climate topics preferred.

Familiarity with the federal legislative and regulatory process and the advocacy tools available to engage both branches and influence outcomes.

Outstanding written and verbal communications.

Ability to consume sophisticated information and distill into key takeaways with speed and precision.

Flexible, agile and works collaboratively with colleagues in multiple locations globally.

Familiarity and curiosity regarding bp’s business strategy & commercial drivers, as well as specific regulations and impacts.

Adept at simultaneously leading multiple projects in a busy, time-sensitive environment.

Self-starter with the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Proven track record of building relationships with diverse range of collaborators.

High level of energy and passion toward new and evolving challenges.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.