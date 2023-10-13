Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol India:Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.We are currently looking for Manager- Production in Patalganga. More details below:The Production Manager’s position is a leadership position in the plant and reports to Manager Production / Operations Manager– Patalganga plant. The incumbent provides leadership to the manufacturing team and plays a key role as second in command in Operations.The role leads planning, organizing and control in production related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service and quality at cost effective rates, and all these have to be achieved while meeting our HSSE expectations. Though the role is responsible for entire manufacturing activities in the plant, the incumbent is also responsible for HSSE and managingpeople engaged in the plant operations directly and through the production team.This is a key job within manufacturing and given the strategic position of Patalganga plant, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidateThe role is responsible for delivering volumes as per production schedule by monitoring and handling all day-to-day activities in the shift safely. Ensure and supervise blending activities as per SOP to meet every quality standard of premium automotive products being blended and filled at Plant, to avoid any customer complaint.



Job Description:

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Ensure and achieve highest HSSE standards in plant. Achieve blending volumes as per the plan. Ensure and supervise blending activities as per SOP to avoid any customer complaint.

Improve blending capacity by improving OEE and blender utilization. Implement an OMS in plant and maintain ISO 9001, 14001 and 18001 as per the system requirements Plant Manager Sr Manager Operations Manager Production Deputy Manager Deputy Manager 2

People engagement - Identify, engage and train people in plant for new way of working with SCADA to bring flexibility in LOBP operation. Support 3P’s with timely bulk supply and ensures no shortfall of material for filling.

Ensure availability of RM to avoid any blender downtime. Drive cost reduction through efficiency and productivity improvement to deliver better conversion costs year on year.

Maintain a high level of motivation at the plant and drive the development of shop floor personnel and managing shop floor discipline.

Act as performer / reviewer for closure of statutory tasks as assigned under the online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System). Ensure compliance of all applicable statutory obligations in the impact area.

Lead the site team to deliver production volumes on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

Convert monthly production plan into weekly/daily plan, schedule the same and translate the same into optimized efficient supply process to meet the service objectives.

Own the process of production ensuring compliance to all systems and HSSE requirement.

Drive the team to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance and achieve high standards expected from shop floor. Facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant.

Ensure annual manufacturing budgets are met in all areas whichð are related to production

Drive Lean manufacturing and cost reduction through efficiency and productivity improvement to deliver better conversion costs year on year

Monitor and implement planning schedules in a manner that dispatch accuracy targets of the plant are met.

Lead the Quality initiatives, including ISO certification and TQM, to deliver best in class performance from the site team

Maintain a high level of motivation at the site and drive the development of shop floor personnel and managing shop floor discipline

Experience & Expertise (mandatory & desired)

Experience & Expertise - 4 to 5 years of experience in Production Operations, Quality Management, Process Enhancement and Team Management. Expertise in managing shop floor operations for reducing downtime/ break downs and enhancing operational effectiveness of available manpower and equipment. An effective communicator with excellent relationship management skills and strong analytical, leadership, decision-making, problem solving & organizational abilities. Fluent in JDE & SAP (PP Module) and SCADA.

Technical & Professional - Manufacturing & Engineering Knowledge. Exposure to process control in lube blending and packaging lines preferred. Proven experience in driving productivity and quality improvement.

Qualification - B.E./B.Tech. (Chem. Or Mechanical Engineering).

Advanced knowledge in Excel and MS Office would be beneficial.

Language -- Proficiency in English – knowledge of Hindi and Marathi would be added advantage.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.