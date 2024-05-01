Manager – Production & Subsurface Innovation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation, and enabling commercialisation of, a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and unconventional geothermal.

The Production and Subsurface Innovation team sits within P&SS and has a broad range of wells and subsurface domain experts with deep technical skills in areas such as chemical engineering, thermodynamics, chemistry, and modelling. It is an inclusive group of scientists who champion safety, excellence, innovation, and well-being.

As a team manager, you will lead a team of wells, production and subsurface scientists that delivers technical service and innovative technology programs and projects focused on promoting safe and efficient resilient hydrocarbon production and advancing low carbon technologies.

What does the day to day look like?

Leading the team focusing on safe delivery of programs and projects, whilst driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures.

Manage the delivery of the team and individual contributors, working closely with program leads and partners.

Develop talent and the talent pipeline.

Establish positive relationship with business partners to ensure smooth and successful project delivery.

Make financial decisions in line with DOFA limits.

Accountability for technical program delivery, including, stakeholder engagement, IP and budget management. Requires the ability to handle uncertainties whilst focusing on the strategic vision and being able to communicate outcomes clearly at multiple levels.

Mentor and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities.

Identify relevant opportunities in resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon for value addition through technology. Contribute to hopper of opportunities for prioritisation.

Working collaboratively with program leads and other team leads in Production and subsurface science team to prioritise technology opportunities and pro-actively progress these to realise value in both resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon, in support of bp aims.

Technical project leadership, including (but not limited to technology field trials, technical commercialisation, academic research projects etc.

Build IP strength, promote internal capability/ external reputation; for example through know-how, patents, trade-secrets, publications. Deliver program-level IP strategy.

What do we want to see from you!

We are looking for a capable leader with expertise related to subsurface and/ or wells, someone passionate about the application of science to solve energy challenges. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

Self-driven, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and other disciplines and be able to work to tight deadlines. Able to lead a team with a clear vision and sound planning.

Industry-recognised experience related to the role of subsurface in energy production and distribution, in either resilient hydrocarbons or low carbon, and ideally with research experience in combination with commercial project experience.

Solid understanding of and/or experience in hydrocarbon production, CCUS, geothermal, subsurface energy storage, and related areas will be highly beneficial, including understanding of value chains and the ability to couple operational insights with forward-thinking / research approach.

Ability to lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in a relevant science or engineering discipline, with PhD preferable.

What you can expect from us!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.