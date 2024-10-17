Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking versatile experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a multifaceted and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, steadfast innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Manager Production and CI based at Paharpur plant and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

The key purpose of this position is to plan, organize, monitor, deliver and control production related activities, while at the same time meeting the HSSE expectations and maintaining harmonious industrial relations. The role is also responsible for all the activities relating to the operation excellence. The role report to the Sr. Manager Operations.

What you will deliver:

Individual is responsible for delivering the plant volumes across all blending and filling lines on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

Convert monthly production plan into weekly/daily plan, schedule the same and translate the same into optimized efficient supply process to meet the service objectives.

Lead the process with focus on quality and control of production by ensuring compliance to all systems, standard operating procedures and HSE requirement.

Leading and develop a culture of continuous improvement by supporting multi-functional efforts for improvement of OEE under flagship program Lakshya.

Lead the MAX program in the plant.

Lead the KPI management system of the plant, including ownership for running monthly steering committee

Establish, maintain and improve a performance management system for production area, from high level view down to shop floor level

Is visible on the floor and spends significant amount of time on the floor solving actively problems in a systematic and sustainable way, supporting and coaching employees.

Demonstrated digital skill or keen to grow and take ownership within this space.

Leads and drives the yearly in-depth plant Loss Analysis followed by an update of the plant loss funnel (recoverable losses and losses vs. ideal state) and plant MAX masterplan.

Partner with site teams at conceptualization stage of new projects, initiative and provide scientific inputs for process mapping, people planning, effective layouts etc.

Drive efficiency program and Lean manufacturing for operations to improve productivity and eliminate/reduce wastages

Drive 5S and autonomous maintenance activities with horizontal deployment of these concept across the site.

Lead the Quality initiatives, including ISO, OHSAS certificatioN, to deliver outstanding performance from site team.

Maintain a high level of motivation at the site and drive the capability development of shop floor personnel and handling shop floor.

Act as performer / reviewer for closure of statutory tasks as assigned under the online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System). Ensure compliance of all applicable statutory obligations in the impact area.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP “Who We Are” through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and enhancing value in both short- and long-term commitments.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education - Should be a B.Tech. (Chem / Mech.) Engineer Experience – 5 -8 years of overall plant experience necessary with good understanding on various CI tools & techniques implementation.

Knowledge of Supply Chain Management will be desirous.

Certification and experience in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, TPM/ TQM would be an added advantage.

Technical, Professional Manufacturing & Engineering Knowledge. Exposure to process and planning control in lube blending or any FMCG and packaging lines preferred. Proven experience in driving productivity and quality improvement.

Knowledge of Statutory & Legal Compliance in Factories is critical. Experience in leading team, handling people and industrial relations is crucial.

Transversal skills like Analytical thinking, problem solving and project management

Proficiency in English – knowledge of Hindi is crucial, and Bengali would be added advantage

Self-directed and self-motivated team player.

Strong Analytical Skill: Excellent communication skills and ability to interact at all levels in the organization; Passion for operational excellence. Can lead team; Ability to motivate and empower people through positive attitude and stimulate change in traditional mind set; Ability to influence, negotiate, and resolve conflict to reach consensus and common goals; Well-developed knowledge about Minitab or other analytics tools; conduct OE training programs

Proficiency in MS office and Online tools.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.