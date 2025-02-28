Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Manager – Quality Assurance and Technical Support

The Refining and Advanced Fuels Technology (RFT) team sits in the Fuels and Low Carbon Technology group within Applied Sciences Technology. The team consists of over 120 people in 15 countries who work closely with the business groups to assure the quality of our fuels along the whole of the Fuels Supply Chain - from our Refineries and 3rd party suppliers to our Customers and Products businesses. The RFT team also develop differentiated fuels products for retail customers and deploy these into global markets. The range of fuel products is evolving as part of the energy transition, with a growing number of bio-based fuel offers. The RFT team run technical programs to understand and mitigate the risk of processing biobased feedstocks in our refinery assets.

The opportunity:

Located at a Business Technology Centre in India, the role holder will be responsible for building and managing a team of approximately 10 fuels quality assurance professionals

The team will work in partnership with the regional Applied Sciences Technology and business teams to assure the quality of our fuel products along global supply chains. The role reports to the Senior Manager – Global Aviation and Quality Assurance, who will be located in the UK.

Accountabilities will include:

1. Putting Safety first, always. Visibly promoting and rewarding a speak-up culture and promoting a psychologically safe team environment. Lead safety walk rounds at internal and external sites.

2. Team leadership: Build a team of approximately 10 fuels quality assurance specialists; promote a culture in line with bp’s values; set a vision and clear priorities for the team and empower them to deliver in partnership with key stakeholder groups across bp.

3. Quality Assurance expertise

Deploy fuels quality assurance risk resources to support the regional teams along the fuels supply chain, from refineries and import terminals up to and including our retail customers.

Work with the Quality Assurance and Technical Support managers in the Americas, Europe and South Africa, and Asia Pacific regions to deliver targeted support.

Support the testing and assurance programs globally including assessing the strength of our barriers to a quality risk event.

Analyse emerging trends in fuels quality assurance globally and provide data driven recommendations to the “Senior Manager – Global Aviation and Quality Assurance” for informing the priorities for fuels at the bp-wide Integrated Quality Forum.

Co-ordinate with the Quality Assurance Centre of Excellence in Applied Sciences Technology, as required, to gather insights on broader Quality Assurance trends across the bp group.

Successful candidate will need to possess the following:

Evidence of excellent team leadership skills, including leading teams in matrixed organisations.

Hydrocarbon fuels supply chain or refining experience – gathered from technology, engineering, projects or operations.

An understanding of risk management approaches, specific to the quality assurance of transport fuels.