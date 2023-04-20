Manager, Quality Assurance and Technology Deployment - Advanced Fuels

Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.



We have a vacancy for a Manager, Quality Assurance and Technology Deployment, working as a member of the Advanced Fuels US Technology Deployment team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.



The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our Advanced Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.



Job Purpose

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable.

Significant technical experience in this field, with a working knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Experience with hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which mitigate risks and enhance value.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage, and drive development and performance of individuals and teams.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills and experience of working across teams.

Demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders.

The Manager QA and TD role is a key role within the Advanced Fuels team. This role is responsible for leadership of a team of ~12 technologists responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to key collaborators including bp Trading and Shipping, Customers & Products, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support central initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.

Key Accountabilities

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data for all activities identified in the team objectives and key results.

Develop and lead a team who provides technological expertise to define and implement quality assurance activities and in-market technology deployment across the advanced fuels product portfolio.

Provide technical and/or commercial support services, using sound technological expertise to develop recommended practices, resolve problems and identify improvement opportunities.

Provide technical support for product quality activities including quality assurance assessments and audits, identification and closure of gaps and risk mitigations and investigations related to product quality incidents.

Provide technical services supporting the delivery of new and differentiated technology to market via new product launches, providing quality assurance and delivering best-in-class technological expertise to functions and customers as well as support for documentation and digital management of product technical specifications.

Actively participate in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Work closely with the regulatory compliance and innovative fuels teams within the broader technology deployment team to ensure effective prioritization and resource allocation across activities.

Ensure active engagement and participation with other Advanced Fuels teams to provide insights on regional requirements and market conditions.

Ensure active engagement and participation with our key collaborators and commercial teams including Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations to ensure alignment on strategy and insights into technology innovations that support strategy development.

Ensure that product quality assurance and technology deployment requirements and specification are understood, documented, and implemented.

Ensure that the team develops and leads effective working relationships with key suppliers including 3rd party lab providers and additive suppliers and external business entities including terminal and retail partners.

Manage the operational and third-party testing budgets to plan.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.