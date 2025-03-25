Entity:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Manager - RM Planning based in Mumbai location and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

This role is accountable for planning of Raw materials (Additive & Chemicals) sourced at our manufacturing locations. It works towards crafting resilient & efficient supply side operations through improving RM availability alongside optimizing Inventory thus supporting the agenda of Customer service & Working capital. The role focusses on planning raw materials and monitors / facilitates execution of plans.

Dimensions:

~450 Raw Materials sourced through ~100 suppliers at 9 sourcing locations involving annual spend of INR 400 Cr

Critical metric:

• Inventory Stock – maintain Days of Stock Cover ~ 38 days and value

• Service levels (Line Fill Rates~ 98%)

Roles & Responsibilities:

1. RM Planning Activity – Releasing RM purchase & distribution plans within encouraged timelines. Follow up the same for execution whilst highlighting & solving the challenges posed.

2. Working capital management – Handling the right levels of RM safety stocks and overall inventory levels to deliver the target (production) service levels. Ensure that working capital plans are delivered monthly, quarterly and at year end to support the business cash flow targets.

3. Crisis and continuity of supply disruptions, including participation on IMT’s and other crisis forums to drive through to resolution mitigating actions

4. Improving Value & Optimizing Resources

Supporting the operational implementation of Inventory allocation, Storage Tank management in line with the Business strategy to improve performance

b. Minimize the RM SLOBS inventory by accurate planning, handling changeovers & Implementing safety stocks as per agreed frequency

Key Result Area include RM availability (Schedule adherence loss), Inventory performance (incl. SLOBS), IFOT, Joint accountability with manufacturing for factory schedule adherence (FSA)

Experience and Qualifications:

• Engineering graduate + MBA or equivalent specialization in Supply Chain Management preferred

• Supply Planning Accreditation (APICS or similar) preferred

Experience

• 5-7 years of Supply Chain experience (preferably FMCG) especially in Production Planning & Distribution

• Exposure to Import planning & procedures shall be advantageous



You will work with:

Internal :

Planning Team, Procurement Team, Manufacturing Site Teams

External:

Tax and Custom authorities, RM Vendors etc