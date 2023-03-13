Manager RPLCT Contracts

Responsible for managing a team of Data, Contracts and Confirmation analysts, ensuring the timely and accurate completion of all Contracts and Confirmation activities are conducted within a strong control framework and in conformance to BP internal and external requirements, assuring KPI's are met, while serving as a key contact for commercial teams and playing an integral role in the development of capability and delivery of business strategy for the team.
We are looking for a one year maternity cover for the T&S RPTE contracts manager role in London. The Contracts Manager is responsible for ensuring the smooth and compliant running of the Contracts team who manage all contractual documentation relating to European physical oil trades within T&S.
This interim role is expected to provide management support for a large team of senior experts, while the technical support and required deep subject matter expertise would be provided by an experienced member of the team.
The strategic management and development of a large senior team, ensuring operational integrity and control compliance is critical. They manage essential front office, functional and cross regional relationships, and influence to drive operational excellence and continuous improvement.
Key Accountabilities:
