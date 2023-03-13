Manager RPLCT Contracts

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team of Data, Contracts and Confirmation analysts, ensuring the timely and accurate completion of all Contracts and Confirmation activities are conducted within a strong control framework and in conformance to BP internal and external requirements, assuring KPI's are met, while serving as a key contact for commercial teams and playing an integral role in the development of capability and delivery of business strategy for the team.

We are looking for a one year maternity cover for the T&S RPTE contracts manager role in London. The Contracts Manager is responsible for ensuring the smooth and compliant running of the Contracts team who manage all contractual documentation relating to European physical oil trades within T&S.

This interim role is expected to provide management support for a large team of senior experts, while the technical support and required deep subject matter expertise would be provided by an experienced member of the team.

The strategic management and development of a large senior team, ensuring operational integrity and control compliance is critical. They manage essential front office, functional and cross regional relationships, and influence to drive operational excellence and continuous improvement.



Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership to develop and retain niche expertise and talent with a focus in driving value to the business through expert paralegal and commercial support

Key partner with functional SLLs, and other senior stakeholders across T&S to deliver strategic continuous improvement, business change projects

Identify and drive the implementation of global learning opportunities and improved controls

Support the deployment and embedding of identified simplification and process efficiencies to increase capacity for growth and commercial delivery

Attend relevant front office and functions forums and committees to review risk and analysis ensuring lessons learned are embedded in new business activities as well as shared across benches and businesses, as needed

Provide line management support to maintain a high performing contracts team who provide legal, technical, and commercial expertise to the business and maintain a reputation for excellence, including;

Accountable for the identification and escalation of operational risks, control, or process gaps through to resolution

Ensure team are aligned with and fully aware of T&S, Finance and Risk priorities and are able to deliver initiatives in support of business strategy

Review KPIs to measure the effectiveness of the activity

Focus the team on risk mitigation and adding value to secure the best commercial position for bp

Ensuring that the team is appropriately trained to successfully carry out their roles and responsibilities, including in respect of advice and support to the business both pre-deal and in resolution of disputes, e.g. claims, breach and termination

Responsible for ensuring that the team works effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control and reporting on such controls effectively to senior management

Understanding of the T&S business and oil traded products, markets and how they operate

Demonstrated track record of strong and impactful leadership with proven ability of running a team of subject matter expert professionals

Inclusive leadership style, working across the whole of T&S globally as well as I&E and GBS

Ability to communicate, influence and challenge at different levels including SVP/VP levels particularly regarding the robustness of transformation delivery plans and benefit realisation

Comfortable taking complex, poorly defined challenges, identifying issues and adapting quickly to develop a clear structure for delivery

Demonstrated ability to drive change and simplification within a team, including identifying and adapting resource allocation to meet changing business needs

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and good judgement with a strong worth ethic working in a global and fast-paced control environment

Passion for continuous improvement with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail

