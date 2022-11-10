Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Manager, Retail Power Pricing

Manager, Retail Power Pricing

Manager, Retail Power Pricing

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142774BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job Summary

The Manager, Retail Pricing & Structuring - US Deregulated Power Markets will be accountable for the day-to-day responsibilities of the Pricing team including pricing deals, retrieving and analyzing historical load data, closing deals, RFP review, communication with sales, and pricing reporting.

Responsibilities

  • Develop talent in the team to deliver performance and results – including the identification, development, and retention of talent as well as providing leadership and overseeing performance management and staff development activities
  • Responsible for the day-to-day management and prioritization of pricing team activities
  • Manage and develop the retail energy pricing process, including pricing deals, processing historical load data, analyzing and modeling pricing components, process improvement, communication with sales team members, and reporting
  • Price and support development of new product initiatives
  • Work closely with regulatory and compliance team to understand market rules and utility tariff changes, as well as proposed/anticipated changes in the market and how they impact pricing
  • Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to respond to RFPs
  • Own the information library and data infrastructure of the Pricing team as well as ensuring all team members are trained to an appropriate level
  • Support delivery of IT-led projects that require input from a pricing perspective
  • Other duties and responsibilities as may arise and may be assigned

Requirements & Qualifications

  • A Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field such as finance or economics
  • 5 years of experience in a pricing or structuring role
  • 1 year of experience in a substantially similar role
  • Understanding of North America electricity markets in PJM, ERCOT, NEPOOL, NYISO, CAISO, and MISO
  • Excellent quantitative and qualitative analytical skills
  • Prior people leadership experience in building, managing, and/or developing others preferred
  • Advanced knowledge of Excel
  • Intermediate SQL experience
  • Ability to work in a team environment and lead individuals to achieve team and organizational goals
  • Able to manage multiple diverse tasks simultaneously and prioritize.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at various levels with a strong customer service attitude towards the sales team and other departments.
  • Understanding of the cost structures of deregulated electric markets, including capacity, transmission, ancillary services, and losses

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job Summary

The Manager, Retail Pricing & Structuring - US Deregulated Power Markets will be accountable for the day-to-day responsibilities of the Pricing team including pricing deals, retrieving and analyzing historical load data, closing deals, RFP review, communication with sales, and pricing reporting.

Apply Search all jobs at bp