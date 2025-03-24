Manager, Retail Power Transaction Management

Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About the Role:

This team is filled with technical industry specialists, passionate people, who are driven and capable to address all the complexities that come with working in Retail Power industry. The team core focus is to drive cross-functional process improvements for our customer onboarding experience, developing and maintaining relationships with our TDSPs and EDI Vendors, and improving data accuracy across our systems. We are the core of wider Retail Supply department driving improvements in execution, processes, and accuracy. Given wide breadth of the team's responsibilities, we touch a lot of different functional areas, including Sales, Billing, Pricing, Load Forecasting and Finance.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead, mentor, and develop a team of transaction specialists and analysts, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Manage and monitor all energy transactions, including enrollments, billing, and settlements, ensuring timely and accurate processing.

Oversee and coordinate transaction lifecycle events, including capturing data, storing documentation, troubleshooting issues, and performing quality control.

Oversee the collection, validation, and analysis of customer historical and billing load data to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulatory and market requirements.

Monitor and validate retail load data to maintain data integrity and resolve discrepancies in collaboration with IT and operations teams.

Perform sophisticated data extraction and analysis to provide actionable insights, ensuring data quality, consistency, and integrity.

Identify and implement process enhancements to optimize transaction workflows and load data management, reduce errors, and improve efficiency.

Participate in cross-functional projects, including system testing, migrations, and performance enhancements.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with utilities, customers and cross-functional teams, addressing inquiries and providing timely updates on transaction statuses.

Collaborate with internal teams to define and implement operational metrics and risk control reviews, ensuring transparency and compliance.

Role Requirements:

5 experiences in a substantially similar role such as transaction management and/or load data analysis within the energy sector

Undergraduate degree in business related field such as business admin, or equivalent years of experience in similar role.

Advanced knowledge of Excel, VBA and SQL

Experience with energy transaction management systems and data analytics tools such as SQL, Power BI, or Tableau is preferred.

Strong problem-solving abilities with a keen attention to detail and the ability to interpret complex data sets.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, capable of conveying technical information to various stakeholders.

In-depth understanding of energy markets and associated regulatory requirements, with experience in markets like PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, MISO, or CAISO being a plus.

Experience with EDI transaction management and retail energy billing systems.

These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



