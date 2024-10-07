Manager, Rockies Gas Operations

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Responsible for leading a team to implement the regional supply plan through the efficient and reliable physical delivery of products to customers in order to meet demand, contributing to strategic development for scheduling activity, coordinating collaborators to manage product from the point of purchase to terminal delivery, while minimizing delivery costs and working capital.

Key Accountabilities

Lead a positive, team-based culture of professional excellence through effective performance management, people development and consistent communication

Strong understanding of regional business, P/L grid & scheduling activities

Along with Senior Manager, West Gas Operations and GPTA Operations ELT, provide leadership to ensure successful delivery of systems programs

Proactively find opportunities and deliver plans to simplify business processes and reduce cost as a continuous improvement champion

Establish communication processes that focus on immediate and clear delivery of key priorities and messages

Work with team as well as appropriate internal and external customers to ensure 100% flow assurance

Hold strong relationships with internal & external counterparts to deliver BP objectives (L48, GoM, P/L, Counterparties, Enablers)

Ensure timely escalation and resolution of scheduling / nominations and flow assurance issues

Ensure continuous understanding of BP's Compliance policies and agendas

Actively participate in regional commercial strategy activities

Accountable supporting and actively participating in the regulatory process for assigned geographic area

Actively practice BP’s Values & Behaviors and be an active leader and role model of GPTA’s D&I agenda and objectives

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant industry experience

Essential Experience and Attributes

Demonstrated knowledge of gas scheduling, transportation & operations

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong Project Management skills

Solid communications skills (written and verbal)

Self-starter and independent thinker

Proven ability to interact across and within the organization to effectively represent and advocate on behalf of Gas Operations

Demonstrated ability to simplify and standardize processes

Minimum 10 years industry & applicable experience

Desirable experience and attributes

Previous natural gas scheduling experience highly desired

Experience in the West – Rockies, Southwest, California

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Previous leadership experience preferred

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.