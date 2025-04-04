Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

The Manager, State & Local Government Affairs, Indiana, plays a crucial role in advancing bp's business objectives in Indiana, a key state for the global energy company. This position involves advocacy, relationship management, and stakeholder engagement to protect and promote bp's corporate interests. Indiana hosts a diverse range of bp's operations, including the Whiting refinery, pipelines, biogas facilities, and wind and solar projects. The Manager is a strategic thinker who anticipates future challenges and opportunities, developing and implementing strategies to ensure bp's interests are safeguarded and advanced with state government and regional communities.

Reporting to the Senior Manager, US Midwest Government Affairs, the Manager will work to advance bp's interests through direct advocacy with stakeholders, including state and local government officials, civic and community organizations, to influence public policy, legislation, and regulations impacting the company. The successful candidate will manage executive engagement with the Office of the Governor and key staff, legislative leaders, and committee chairs, as well as state and regulatory agencies. This includes staffing executives during legislative engagements, preparing briefing documents, and advising internal stakeholders on emerging issues. In addition to Indiana, they are responsible for covering legislative activity in Michigan, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing and implementing advocacy strategies.

Building and maintaining strong external and internal networks.

Preparing briefings and reports for leadership.

Participating in incident response training and exercises.

Networking with peers to share best practices.

Overseeing government affairs contractors and participating in trade and advocacy associations.

Building and representing the company in coalitions.

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.

Minimum of seven years of professional experience engaging elected officials and staff in state or federal government, which can be in government affairs, public policy or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy, or stakeholder engagement.

Extensive, knowledge and understanding of state government and the regulatory process

Excellent communication skills.

Proven track record in advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

Ability to anticipate and interpret political developments, policy and legislative proposals.

Develop and deliver internal updates on government affairs activities.

How much do we pay (Base): ($141,000.00 - $201,000.00 annually (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.