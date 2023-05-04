Manager - Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

Job summary

About the role

The role of the Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager is integral to the growth of bp’s low carbon trading activity in North America. Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) is a commercial team in bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) which currently includes both carbon trading and renewable natural gas (RNG). Both carbon trading and RNG are key growth areas for bp globally, and this senior-level role will be responsible for managing key strategy and regulatory issues affecting the LCS business in North America. Working directly with both the carbon and RNG commercial teams, the Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager will provide key support to help grow bp T&S low carbon business in North America. The Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager will also help support the delivery of bp’s net zero and sustainability aims. The role will be based in either the bp T&S Chicago or Houston office and will report to the VP, Strategy, Regulatory Affairs and Partnerships, based in London.

What this role entails

You will work with both the bp biogas and carbon trading and origination teams by providing regulatory insights and helping the teams understand commercial impacts from regulatory changes. At the same time, you will work with bp government affairs and communications teams to provide a trading perspective on both biogas and carbon regulations. Working across bp T&S, you will regularly engage with and collaborate with regulatory affairs colleagues working in other T&S commodities. Your role will focus on biogas and carbon markets in North America, but you will also support the broader LCS Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team on regulatory issues affecting other regions and markets. You will be relied upon by colleagues in T&S and across bp as a leading subject matter expert in North American biogas and carbon markets.



Key Accountabilities

Lead the LCS North America commercial team in understanding business risks and opportunities from relevant regulatory and policy developments in carbon and RNG.

Coordinate with other bp teams to develop strategy, policy and analytical support to the bp T&S organization.

Support the LCS leadership team in key strategy related projects affecting business growth in North America.

Engage with key LCS internal and external collaborators and partners on policy and strategy issues.

Represent bp in select carbon and RNG trade associations and initiatives.

Relevant policy and/or business strategy career experience in carbon markets and/or biogas in North America.

Ability to understand and effectively communicate policy and regulatory impacts into commercial decision making processes.

Deep familiarity and relevant experience with regulations that enable the energy transition in the USA and Canada, for example the IRA and the RFS.

Experience of working with relevant voluntary and compliance offset programs (e.g. VCS, Gold Standard, CAR, ACR) and/or low carbon fuel standards in California, and/or Washington.

Experience working with carbon and/or biogas regulators.

Prior experience in a commodities trading organization or energy company is a plus.

Proficiency in other language(s) in addition to English, in particular Spanish is a plus.

