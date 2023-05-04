Manager - Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The role of the Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager is integral to the growth of bp’s low carbon trading activity in North America. Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) is a commercial team in bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) which currently includes both carbon trading and renewable natural gas (RNG). Both carbon trading and RNG are key growth areas for bp globally, and this senior-level role will be responsible for managing key strategy and regulatory issues affecting the LCS business in North America. Working directly with both the carbon and RNG commercial teams, the Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager will provide key support to help grow bp T&S low carbon business in North America. The Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Manager will also help support the delivery of bp’s net zero and sustainability aims. The role will be based in either the bp T&S Chicago or Houston office and will report to the VP, Strategy, Regulatory Affairs and Partnerships, based in London.
What this role entails
You will work with both the bp biogas and carbon trading and origination teams by providing regulatory insights and helping the teams understand commercial impacts from regulatory changes. At the same time, you will work with bp government affairs and communications teams to provide a trading perspective on both biogas and carbon regulations. Working across bp T&S, you will regularly engage with and collaborate with regulatory affairs colleagues working in other T&S commodities. Your role will focus on biogas and carbon markets in North America, but you will also support the broader LCS Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team on regulatory issues affecting other regions and markets. You will be relied upon by colleagues in T&S and across bp as a leading subject matter expert in North American biogas and carbon markets.
Key Accountabilities