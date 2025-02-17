Site traffic information and cookies

Manager - Supply and Distribution Manager

  • Location IN: Patalganga Plant
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ091113
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hardworking people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricant's market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Manager - Supply and Distribution Manager​ based

Let me tell you about the role!

Profitable volume and revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts.
To develop a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO.
Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot

  • The role holder provides leadership to the S&D team and plays a key role to handle the supply and distribution portfolio in the plant.
  • The role leads planning, organizing and control in the S& D related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service at efficient rates, while meeting our HSSE expectations. It is key role for the plant.
  • Responsible for supplies of raw material, dispatches of finished goods to Central Distribution Centres and industrial customers, distribution of packed goods to CFA’s, intermediate dispatches to 3P operations etc.
  • Work in close co-ordination with Logistics and Planning, CDC and optimally networking with production, packaging and QC functions at Plant and 3p filling units.
  • Responsible for handling people engaged in operations directly and through the contractors / business associates.
  • This is a key job within manufacturing and given the materiality and complexity of plant operations in Patalganga, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidate.

What you will deliver:

The job holder will have the following accountabilities :


1. Availability of Base oils/ other raw materials/Additives


The role ensures supplies of all Base oils, raw materials, additives in full on time every time by close Coordination with corporate materials and suppliers.


2. Transportation

  •  The role encompasses working with Central Logistics team for improved compliance of transport Contractors to vehicle and road safety standards of the Company. Constant engagement with transporters for improving HSSE standards.
  •  Ensure 100% use of BP Compliant vehicles for distribution of products from Patalganga with focus on improving load factor and reduction of transit damages
  •  Co-ordination with transporter/s for daily and weekly requirement of trucks including management of transporter/s performance metrics viz. loading factors, service levels -call ups v/s placements.

3. Planning

  • Dispatch planning and execution as per 3 day, weekly, fortnightly and monthly plans.
  • Co-coordinating with Central Planning Cell for C &FA dispatch priorities.
  • Review with production for daily blending and filling plan including external Operations

Experience and Qualifications:

Educational Qualification / Certification:

  • Should be a graduate in any field. Diploma in materials management/certifications in supply chain/management degree will be an added advantage.

Knowledge / Experience:

  • About 8- 9 years’ experience in distribution / supply chain management.
  • Good knowledge of the logistics and materials function/s including transportation/warehousing operations with sound commercial judgment and be able to work under pressure and with complicated priorities.
  • Experience in presenting and working with all levels of company and outside contacts.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple activities concurrently
  • Computer literate - Expert knowledge of Excel and data analysis tools. Ability to use and take full advantage of appropriate tools in particular. Knowledge of JDE preferred
  • This position requires skills in planning, co-ordination, data analysis/reporting and communications.
  • Basic knowledge of EMS / OHSAS standards.
  • Proficiency in English and Hindi. Knowledge of Marathi would make valuable contributions

You will work with:

Internal :
Planning Team, NPI Team, Logistics Team, HSSE Team


External:

  • Transport Vendors, Scrap Vendors
  • This role is interface between the Corporate office and Plant, considering the complexity we have in the system and products involved keeping the service level to meet the customer happiness is complicated task especially when we work with changes and low coverage of RM and packaging.
  • Also ensuring the 3rd party personnel are aligned with our safety standard is challenge as those people are not trained and familiar with standards.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

