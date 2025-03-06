Manager, Transaction Management Load Data

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
This team is filled with technical industry specialists, passionate people, who are driven and capable to address all the complexities that come with working in Retail Power industry. The team core focus is to drive cross-functional process improvements for our customer onboarding experience, developing and maintaining relationships with our TDSPs and EDI Vendors, and improving data accuracy across our systems. We are the core of wider Retail Supply department driving improvements in execution, processes, and accuracy. Given wide breadth of the team's responsibilities, we touch a lot of different functional areas, including Sales, Billing, Pricing, Load Forecasting and Finance.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
