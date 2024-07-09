Manager – Vendor Management

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The bpTSI Vendor Management Advisor role is responsible for acting as a dedicated procurement resource, partnering, and supporting our Technical Solutions hub and handling key strategic supplier relationships. This role is responsible for ensuring robust delivery and execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise, and partnering on current and future business needs. This position will work closely with all business lines and partnering with the bpTSI leadership table.



Key accountabilities:

Handle vendor relationships for multiple, complex and dynamic programs. Aligning and delivering strategic partnerships to support existing business requirements and enhancing the value and service delivered by strategic partnerships.

Accountable for supply chain risk and value delivery, with core focus on delivering outstanding supplier capability passionate about communication and customer experiences.

Develop and implement policy and procedures as well as management tools and reports to improve and support operational efficiency and effectiveness as well as ensure vendor compliance.

Perform market analysis, due diligence assessment and ongoing vendor performance evaluations to ensure and enhance continued value of strategic partnerships.

Align vendor and leadership priorities and coordinate contract development and monitoring activities.



Supplier Management

• Drive supplier relationships and partnerships for growth, be the champion of supplier innovation, mitigate risk.

• Build trust and relationships between the vendor and business customers

• Support regular business reviews with relevant internal program customers

• Support development and implementation of standard processes for improving supplier engagement and performance

• Monitor and drive suppliers’ performance to established critical metrics

• Provide feedback and direction to suppliers, conducts regular supplier reviews to establish performance improvement activities, see opportunities, communicate business direction, and share industry standard processes.

• Champion supplier diversity and Ambition

Collaborator & Consultant

• Develop strong partnerships with business and its leadership teams to support achievement of strategic business objectives and in order to provide insight to procurement teams in development of their category strategies.

• Influence and lead procurement counterparts to realize opportunities and ensure effectiveness and efficiency of spend.

• Be the consultant on external industry specifics and supplier performance. Share status updates, innovation, and market dynamics, ensuring insights are reflected in strategies.

• Provide leadership, consultative support and training across agile squads and sourcing teams, with a strong focus on risk mitigation, digital security, intellectual property, capability and data privacy.

Strategy & Implementation

• Understand supplier capabilities and performance, the supply market dynamics, seek out and introduce innovation and latest thinking within the field, develop supply market analysis and segmentation.

• Based on deep understanding of the regional landscapes, aid or lead the development of global strategies, drive diversity and seek out sustainable solutions. Ownership for the delivery of agreed financial value delivery targets, including multiyear breakthrough activities, budget efficiency and resource requirements.

• Accountable for ensuring timely execution of all procurement activities including sourcing, contracting, supplier onboarding, and supplier management as well as timing resolution of all issues and customer concerns. Provides break-in and requisitioner support, as required.

OneTeam

• Assists GBS in generating complex contracts and agreements including interpretation of contract requirements, contract administration, risk management, organisational change, conflict resolution, and delivery and payment for products.

• Role model ‘Who we are’ as deeply held ethics, focus on development, guide, and mentor wider team.

• Support Wellbeing and team spirit for both local and global networks, support.

Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Supply Chain Management, Business, Economic/Finance or equivalent preferred, and 10 years work experience in procurement

• Strong understanding of Procurement category management, risk management and supplier management.

• Strong competencies in relationship management

• Strong competencies in managing and influencing at all levels of an organization

Desirable criteria

• Proficient working collaboratively through communication, networking and influencing.

• Problem solving, bring challenge and open thinking.

• Demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement and delivery of targets in a matrix environment.

Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Sense, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial foresight, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Customer Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.