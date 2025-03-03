Manager of Contracts and Partnerships

Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

Responsible for providing contract support, using sound contract management knowledge, and ensuring that the Archaea Commercial team has a robust contract management system including understanding and tracking of contractual obligations and risks.

Key accountabilities

Review and analyze existing project contracts within the Archaea portfolio

Create, organize and maintain contract library in SharePoint and management system that tracks obligations and risks for existing and new contracts

Coordinate with team members and cross-functional teams (e.g. finance, development and legal) to action obligations and risks

Assist team members in managing partnerships and external counterparties

Evaluate opportunities with team members across multiple channels and inbound opportunities

Support team members with external engagements (e.g. industry conventions and board meetings)

Keep current on competitive landscape, commercial and regulatory trends and policy updates in the upstream and renewable natural gas space

Essential education

Undergraduate degree in business, finance or economics

Essential experience

At least 5 years experience in contract management, including contract organization and contract analysis

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with imperfect information to assess obligations and risks

Ability to support the business by anticipating issues and drive good decision making

Desirable criteria

Contract management experience in upstream or renewable energy is preferred.

J.D. preferred

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $118,300-$169,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

