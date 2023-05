Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E training, managing the curriculum course catalog, developing new methods of delivery and monitoring performance of the learning system. Deliver value in training and be responsive to customer needs.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for development, oversight, improvement and maintenance for the bpx HSE & technical competency programs

Responsible for liaising with SMEs for Ops monthly training, BP req'd training, and interfacing with bpx People Ops, E&C and D&E functions for required training. Responsibilities include scheduling meetings, adjusting when conflicts occur, and doing QC of content and tests.

Responsible for coordinating with Sr Learning Systems Specialist on adding new courses to course catalog and for ensuring policy SMEs review course catalog courses as specified in the OM

Responsible for implementing appropriate methods for training of courses housed in VTA and for maintaining the template for new course development, interacting with course develops for QC of content and working with Learning system administrator for integration in LMS and frequency, attendance record keeping.

Responsible for monitoring and taking action for VTA KPIs using VTA SNOW ticket trends and other customer feedback (e.g. employees, BU Heads, SMEs, etc).

Responsible for maintaining the Supervisor Training Assignment survey questionnaire, for sending out when Workday indicates job changes for LOE 1-3 personnel and for review or returned questionnaires. Responsible for clarifying any questions from form and for working with Learning Systems Administrator on integration of results in applicable learner's profile.

Responsible for performing QC of course content updates during OM policy update process and for biennial. Use Sr. HSE Learning advisor and specialists (certain subjects) to maintain currency of content.

Monthly reports for executive MBR to finance on HIPOs, Drops, Process Safety events T1 & T2, DAFWC, RIF from data in IRIS.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant working experience

Essential Education:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000-$250,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.