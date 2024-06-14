Managing Counsel (Legal)

Job summary

Legal Group



We’re establishing a new Legal Solutions Team in Kuala Lumpur (KL), which will be an integral part of the Legal Function and provide defined, structured shared legal services to the bp business. The implementation of the Legal Solutions Team marks the transformation of the legal team structure and will improve the way it delivers legal services, with much more agility and efficiency, in a data-driven, technology-enabled environment.

This is an opportunity to join and help shape the Legal Solutions Team from the outset and develop the next generation of Legal talent.

Key Responsibilities

Head and manage bp Legal Solutions Team which consist of 4-6 legal counsels that we’re currently setting up in KL as part of bp’s global Projects, Operations & Procurement Legal Team.

To be Integral part of BP’s Legal Function - a global operation consisting of approximately 400 lawyers and specialists.

The Legal Solutions Team will initially provide contracting legal support to bp’s Procurement and GBS businesses, supporting staff in Sunbury, Houston, Budapest and Kuala Lumpur and other global locations.

The Legal Solutions Team will handle a huge variety of work across numerous procurement/contract categories, supporting some of bp’s most exciting projects in a variety of areas, like oil & gas, renewables and low carbon energy and marketing & convenience. Some of the works include advising, reviewing, negotiating, drafting and providing business-minded, pragmatic legal advice on bp’s goods and services contracts.

To manage day-to-day delivery of a range of shared legal services from KL in support of bp’s global legal and procurement functions.

Driving standardization and CI of contract templates, playbooks, WoWs, workflows, processes and training materials.

Engagement of external legal counsel where required.

Find opportunities for efficiencies and to improve current contracting processes and devise plans to implement these changes.

Supporting the update of bp’s template goods and services contracts and other business contracting processes.

Managing the delivery of contracting training sessions to the Procurement and GBS businesses by the Legal Solutions Team.

Working with senior legal and business partners to provide direct support for business critical and high-value projects.

Creating and fostering relationships within the wider bp network, including legal and operational subject matter experts, in order to provide comprehensive and commercially appropriate advice.

Deliver against Key Performance Indicators which would include SLA compliance and turnaround time.

This role will initially report to the Managing Counsel - Projects, Operations and Procurement based in London.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

A university-level qualification and qualified to practice law in Malaysia or UK is preferred.

Minimum 8+ years PQE as a practicing commercial lawyer in a law firm and/or in a corporate legal group with global/international clients.

Proven experience in managing a team.

Proven experience of delivering legal shared services to global/international clients either in an in-house or outsourced environment.

Experience in negotiating and drafting cross border commercial agreements in a wide variety of business areas.

Familiarity with the process rigour necessary to provide world-class legal shared services in either a client-owned (“captive”) or outsourced environment.

Excellent technical legal, oral, written and communication skills in English language.

Strong presentation skill of legal materials and relevant experience.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with and influence clients across the business and senior management.

Ability to deploy good judgment in pragmatically and effectively applying bp practices, processes and controls.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a team player in a global function.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Law Practice, Legal Consulting, Legal Practices, Legal Services, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, People Management, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.