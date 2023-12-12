Managing Counsel - Litigation & Disputes

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!This role is as the manager of a team of attorneys within the U.S. Litigation & Disputes Team who handle a diverse range of high risk litigated matters and complex contentious disputes across most of the active and legacy businesses and functions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.The role of Managing Counsel-U.S. Litigation has two purposes: (1) providing litigation risk oversight of the matters being managed by the team by understanding the risk presented by the matters, validating the litigation strategy as needed and ensuring the AGC-U.S. Litigation, business facing legal colleagues and business clients are kept appropriately informed about the status of the matters, and; (2) directly managing a docket of significant litigation, including actively managing external counsel and counseling the relevant business regarding the litigation risk. The Managing Counsel- U.S. Litigation & Disputes role is critical to providing litigation risk management which allows the rest of the company entities to focus on delivery of their accountabilities and the company’s strategy, ambition and aims.



Provide effective performance and talent management for the team and its members ensuring that sound legal and technical legal strategies are implemented by team members to achieve results consistent with bp’s long term business goals and legal requirements.

Provide timely and appropriate updates to the AGC-U.S. Litigation and through other reporting as required on the significant litigation risk being managed by the team.

Effectively manage a personal docket of complex, high risk litigated or otherwise contentious disputes involving current commercial and legacy businesses.

Support the team in managing internal and external legal resources, including selection of outside counsel, keeping in mind bp’s values and diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Contribute to the improvement and overall good of the U.S. Litigation Team, the Global Litigation and Disputes Team and the broader bp Legal Team through strong contribution to programs and activities such as mentoring, participating in the external counsel management committee, client training sessions, etc.

A JD from a U.S. based law school with top credentials.

Admitted and in good standing to practice as an attorney with the bar of at least one U.S. state.

Minimum of 15 years of practice as a litigator, whether in house, at a law firm or government agency, working on complex civil litigation.

minimum of 15 years of broad litigation experience in both federal and state courts in the U.S.

Experience in communicating effectively with clients to convey litigation risk, strategy and possible outcomes.

A demonstrated desire to help people grow and develop and a passion for continuously improving the team.

Experience in performance and talent management of attorneys, paralegals or other legal staff.

Recognition as a leading litigation attorney capable of managing and delivering success in the largest and most complex litigation and disputes.

Experience in risk managing significant arbitrations (domestic and/or international).

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Civil Litigation, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Decision Making, Influencing, Legal Practices, Litigation, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.