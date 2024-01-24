Managing Counsel - People & Culture - US and Americas

Job summary

Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!Managing Counsel will be responsible for leading the provision of comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance to a business segment or specialism that has significant financial and strategic significance, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks. Also responsible for contributing to BP's growth agenda while promoting a legal compliance culture.



Job Description:

Leading a team of lawyers and support staff;

Managing budgets and optimizing resources, taking into account the need for legal risk management and cost control;

Fostering relationships within bp legal;

Establishing credibility and maintaining relationships with Senior Leadership;

Supporting complex employment law matters;

Required Skills:

JD Degree from an accredited U.S. law school

Substantial experience in the handling of all types of labor and employment law matters;

Deep understanding of bp’s businesses;and respect where diversity and inclusion are valued

Excellent legal and business judgment, time-management and project management skills;

Drive, commitment, a bias for action and a preparedness to collaborate and innovate;

Ability to work in team settings and collaborate efficiently, both with internal and external partners

Strong emotional intelligence and communication skills;

Ability to lead people and develop others

Preferred Skills:

Experience working as an effective manager of resources, both internal and external

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Engagement



