Managing Counsel - US HSSE & Refining

Job summary

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! This role involves leading a team of lawyers who advise all US businesses (excluding bpx) on HSSE matters, and also provide commercial support to bp’s US downstream assets, including refineries, terminals & pipelines. This includes providing regulatory support in the HSSE arena regarding all US regulatory requirements (CAA, CWA, RCRA, OSH Act, BSEE) including the commercial agendas of the downstream businesses. The team also supports fuels regulation and fuels commercial issues, as well as hydrogen and CCS. Members of the team sit on the LTs of the refineries and terminals and pipelines business. The team leads regulatory and environmental litigation and supports IMTs and BSTs where needed, as well as supporting critical investigations. The team is deeply engaged in the strategic aspects of the development of the Midwest hydrogen hub. The role and team are strategically critical for bp and its business in the US, with the range and diversity of the business activities on which the team advises growing as bp pursues its integrated energy company strategy.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!This role involves leading a team of lawyers who advise all US businesses (excluding bpx) on HSSE matters, and also provide commercial support to bp’s US downstream assets, including refineries, terminals & pipelines. This includes providing regulatory support in the HSSE arena regarding all US regulatory requirements (CAA, CWA, RCRA, OSH Act, BSEE) including the commercial agendas of the downstream businesses. The team also supports fuels regulation and fuels commercial issues, as well as hydrogen and CCS. Members of the team sit on the LTs of the refineries and terminals and pipelines business. The team leads regulatory and environmental litigation and supports IMTs and BSTs where needed, as well as supporting critical investigations. The team is deeply engaged in the strategic aspects of the development of the Midwest hydrogen hub. The role and team are strategically critical for bp and its business in the US, with the range and diversity of the business activities on which the team advises growing as bp pursues its integrated energy company strategy.



Job Description:

The successful candidate will need to engage with the Global Head of Refining and the Refining LT to provide strategic and tactical support on key issues. The team provides the support for major commercial issues at the refineries and in terminals & pipelines, including transactional support (with M&A). There is significant work associated with the transition agenda throughout the US downstream. The role involves regular interaction with the bppna Board.

Many of the significant risks at our US operating assets involve HSSE & C and the successful candidate will be responsible for leading the team in providing support to the assets to navigate the regulatory arena and to respond to government and private party litigation regarding HSSE matters. This includes support to Whiting, Cherry Point, terminal & pipelines, GoM, C&P and T&S, as well as coordinating and consulting with bpx. Additionally, the role involves coordinating with the UK Strategy & Sustainability team.



Travel Requirement:



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Investigations, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.