Manufacturing Growth Manager - US Biofuels Value Chain

Grade GResponsible for delivering the optimization of activities related to finished products, gasoline blend components, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using advanced technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.



Our US Biofuels Value Chain (BVC) Manufacturing Growth Manager manages the commercial workstreams for our US co-processing project pipeline, including concept development, economic evaluation, constraint analysis, and market analysis to produce robust financial cases and prioritization strategy. Identify and develop potential bio-fuel manufacturing opportunities primarily through co-processing within our refining businesses and incorporate them in the economic analysis, case development, and prioritization exercises with US refining sites.

Provide collaborator management, business development, commercial assurance, and operation assurance support to our bio-fuels value chain business within our refining assets. The role will be our primary interface to the T&S BIO-GDIST,BIO-GLIGHTS, and US Refining business development teams as well as to FS&M. Finally, a critical part of the role will be to provide shared co-processing standard processes across our bp portfolio.

Our US BVC Manufacturing Growth Manager role exists to develop and deliver our bioenergy targets through compelling bioenergy growth options within our existing assets. It requires developing a deep understanding of manufacturing biofuels within our refineries. Primarily driven by co-processing (CoPro) activity identifying value in the context where the new biofuels business coexists with the traditional refining business. Commercial viability and sustainability involve finding solutions that allow our sites to process various feedstocks, striving to serve attractive markets considering the entire biofuels value chain.

Must drive consistency around financial assumptions (price sets, feedstocks-availability, regulatory development, and voluntary schemes) across our refining footprint from local to global midstream organizations.

Will lead our inter-phase with the Refinery Optimization and Performance Managers and specific refining asset Projects organization to ensure that our biofuel projects progress at a pace to meet our drive to 2025 and beyond.

Will organize and follow up on the activity required before the projects move forward to the different stages of the project cycle.

Will support our Capital Planning and Prioritization team, delivering a global, integrated, and prioritized Investment Portfolio view for our US CoPro portfolio aligned with Biofuels Investment Price-Sets.

Will champion our CoPro idea generation across the system through existing processes such as Long-Term Asset Strategy, Margin Improvement Programs, or individual site initiatives.

Ideally five years refinery operating, product supply or scheduling experience.

Collaborator management or business development experience desired.

Several years of experience working different nationalities & cultures with advanced networking experiences.

Demonstrate a commercial drive and attitude; A proven self-starter and bias for action; Strong numeracy and analytical skills, with proven high attention to accurate detail; Ability to work in a team, with well-developed interpersonal skills; Proven ability to lead teams through influence; Ability to work and manage calmly under pressure – be it time, market volatilities, refinery or supply related issues; Knowledge about refining, production and scheduling processes; Ability to analyze and communicate sophisticated matters; Openness and positive attitude towards other cultures; Ability to work with multiple inter-phases

Several years of experience working different nationalities & cultures with advanced networking experiences.

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



