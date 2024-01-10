Manufacturing Heath Safety Security Environmental & Carbon (HSSE&C) Manager

Job summary

Health

Manage Industrial Hygiene program including hearing conservation, chemical exposure, and noise mapping

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) program administrator

Collaborate with Occupational Health Team on return to work and fitness for duty expectations

Safety

Provide a strong & clear focused support to the manufacturing plant ensuring that HSSE related risks are understood, assessed & reduced.

Achieve the strategic HSSE objectives and compliance with applicable HSSE policies, standards and regulations.

Proactively address HSSE issues and effectively communicate with site personnel and contractors regarding HSSE performance, strategies, policies, standards and programs; and recognizing, sharing and adapting applicable lessons learned and best practices

Coach, influence and reinforce positive HSE behaviors for all employees and contractors.

Management of Change (MOC) accountability point

Integrate HSSE systems and programs into all plant operations. Ensure that the all plant operations and processes are in accordance with established HSSE guidelines and develop guidelines wherever these are not available.

Interpret and implement the Incident Management Plan /emergency plan and provide support for carrying out emergency exercises.

Lead Incident Management Team (IMT)

Participate in and facilitate incident investigation related to our employees, Contractors & Third parties. Carry out Root Cause Analysis (RCA), recommend corrective and preventive actions and monitor implementation.

Identify, manage and organize various types of HSSE training for employees and contractors.

Oversee permit to work and Life Saving Rules program

Security

Manage Security program including management of security guard personnel and Maritime Transportation Safety Act (MTSA) site requirements

Assistant Facility Security Officer (AFSO) security duties in compliance with US Coast Guard expectations

Environmental

Drive RC/ISO 14001 compliance and improvement certification

Maintain compliance with Storm Water pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP); Oil Pollution Action 1990 (OPA90); Spill Prevention Control Countermeasure (SPCC)

Accountable for air permitting and regulatory reporting

COMPETENCIES & SKILLS

Ability to engage & influence at all levels.

Good coaching, networking and communication skills

A good knowledge of Process Safety Management, occupational health and safety regulations.

Proficient user of computer applications, and databases.

Facilitator skills in team meetings, incident investigations, risk assessments and project planning.

Self directed and self-motivated team player.

Passion & commitment to the achievement of HSSE aspirations.

Knowledge / Skills / Experience

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Health or engineering

Experience & Knowledge: Experience in RC/ISO 14001, Certified Safety Professional (CSP) or Associate Safety Professional (ASP) Preferred.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.