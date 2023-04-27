Manufacturing Manager ASPAC & Mfg Excellence East

Job summary

This individual will lead the overall performance, direction, and execution of the Manufacturing operations in ASPAC, consistent with global manufacturing standards and the global sustainability initiative. Always ensuring compliance to appropriate legal / statutory requirements. They will establish a vision and objectives that are aligned with the goals of GSC ASPAC, while establishing core performance and Continuous Improvement (CI) priorities within HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost & Cash (Value Creation). Core member of the ASPAC GSC LT.

This role is also responsible for leading manufacturing excellence for all the manufacturing plants in ASPAC, India, China by developing a continuous improvement methodology, best practice sharing and other techniques that establish an excellence culture across all plants.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and ensure all manufacturing operations are compliant to all relevant HSSE/legal / statutory requirements and ensure that standards related to HSSE are effectively sponsored throughout the operation, establishing clear leading lagging indicators, metrics and objectives for safe and reliable operations.

Ensures compliance to all OMS requirements.

Lead and ensure the manufacturing and delivery of quality products through rigorous adherence to BP quality standards and foster a culture of quality ownership.

Lead and ensure the delivery of superior customer service in line with supply chain and business goals and objectives by ensuring locally developed inventory and production strategies, in conjunction with Planning.

Lead operational performance management and control, through the collection, review, and analysis of appropriate leading and lagging key performance indicators; drive performance and efficiency focus across the network.

Sponsor Continuous Improvement initiatives within the network, drive operational cost efficiency and optimum performance through identification of new methods and practices, with measured improvement YOY.

Provide leadership to the Manufacturing organization, ensuring that appropriate direction is established with respect to job expectation. Develop a high-performance team, coaching the next generation of Manufacturing organization leaders.

Develop annual & strategic objectives and operating budgets are that are syndicated across the organization.

Establish, refine, and execute a strategic Manufacturing network roadmap, commensurate to the business landscape and in close coordination with other GSC functions and procurement.

Leads development and delivery of CAPEX budgets at the manufacturing plants in conjunction with HUB engineering as aligned with yearly budget and plans.

Accountable to successfully manage and execute sustainable process improvement, aligning and leading Manufacturing Excellence leveraging BP CI, Lean Six Sigma tools and methodologies driving effective solution sustainment.

Leads the Manufacturing Excellence process to improve HSE First, Product Quality, On Time Delivery, OEE and Cost performance by leveraging different methodologies ranging from visual lean systems to automated controls driven to effectively “sustain the gains” achieved.

Accountable responsible for coordinating activities for loss identification, loss eradication at the manufacturing plants as part of Manufacturing excellence agenda.

Responsible for developing a Manufacturing excellence road map for ASPAC that includes competency, culture and a model of transparency with highest ethical standards.

Decide supply chain operational, financial and people decisions within agreed Delegations of Authority.

Decide trade-off between inventory, service and cost to deliver within agreed business targets & DoA.

Input, Perform, Recommend, and Agree on key Manufacturing decisions within agreed DoA.

Required Experience:Highly experienced manufacturing leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change with substantial experience in complex Manufacturing operations roles at a senior level. Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts. A proven track record in people and capability development. Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations. Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written and excellent negotiation skills.Education:Graduate (preferably engineering) or equivalent with Manufacturing and Operations Mastery/Expert experience in lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to manage a large and complex manufacturing network.(#LI-Onsite)