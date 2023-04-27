Manufacturing Manager ASPAC & Mfg Excellence East

This individual will lead the overall performance, direction, and execution of the Manufacturing operations in ASPAC, consistent with global manufacturing standards and the global sustainability initiative. Always ensuring compliance to appropriate legal / statutory requirements. They will establish a vision and objectives that are aligned with the goals of GSC ASPAC, while establishing core performance and Continuous Improvement (CI) priorities within HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost & Cash (Value Creation). Core member of the ASPAC GSC LT.
This role is also responsible for leading manufacturing excellence for all the manufacturing plants in ASPAC, India, China by developing a continuous improvement methodology, best practice sharing and other techniques that establish an excellence culture across all plants.
Key Accountabilities: