Customers & Products



Operations Group



The Manufacturing Manager – EU and META is responsible for the overall strategy, performance, direction and execution of manufacturing operations and investments within the cluster. This encompasses 8 blending sites (5 bp plant, 1 OJV and 2 JVs) with 550 + FTE producing 650ML+ of lubricants.The Manufacturing Manager- EU and META is responsible for establishing the vision and objectives for the cluster which are aligned with the goals of Global Supply Chain and the EMETA PU business partners. These objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, Cost & Cash (value creation) and People. The role champions Continuous Improvement based on loss identification, elimination and prevention in support of the competitiveness journey in the manufacturing space and leads this on behalf of the global team.Job location in Europe including Germany and Turkey.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Lead the Safety agenda in the Manufacturing area and embed processes to continuously improve the Safety Culture and performance across EU and META by fostering Care and Trust with the workforce while operating under the OMS framework.

Ensure compliance of operations with legal and statutory requirements

Champion and promote BP values and Ethics & Compliance expectations.

Lead the Sustainability agenda and Culture underpinned by the initiatives within the cluster to contribute to global footprint impact targets

Build a Quality culture in our operations that matches our premium brand.

Ensure high plant reliability and flexibility in support of the Service agenda in a customer centric supply chain.

Lead Operational performance management and control to drive performance and efficiency focus across the network

Optimize the manufacturing cost competitiveness through developing and reviewing healthy OCC and PCC pipeline initiatives (Operating budget $77M – Cost of Goods $1bn+)

Define the manufacturing operating strategy in collaboration with Planning and Network Optimization into multi-year masterplans to reach world class levels of equipment efficiency through continuous loss elimination focus.

Identify strategic investments and efficiency opportunities and own the process to realize these opportunities ($25M to $35M)

Contribute to the manufacturing area to the delivery of Strategic Projects for the region, so as to drive growth, simplification and integration in operations of the business's requirements in the region.

Develop capability by building strong and committed plant organizations, with succession and talent management processes embedded and executed across the plants in Europe.

Develop a CI Culture and capabilities to ambition World Class Operations Management based on loss intelligence / eradication /prevention and leads this globally on behalf for the global team.

Energize the manufacturing team and foster a passion for the product e.g., Castrol and for Business Excellence.

Inspire the site teams towards making decisions that add real value to the customer, consumer and company.

Transform and empower the site organizations to embrace frontline equipment ownership and drive total employee engagement



Recognized engineering or supply chain management degree with operations experience in Lubricants, FMCG or Chemical Industry

10 years Plant/Engineering/SC Operations experience and a track record of proven experience with TPM/Lean/CI concepts and techniques; Project Management; Strategic projects; Inspirational leader of people across multi-site, multi-culture operations



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change Management, Empathetic Leadership, Evaluation Methodology, Financial Evaluations, Influencing Skills, Learning Agility, Stakeholder Management, Teamwork



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.