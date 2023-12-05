Marine Account Manager - China

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing regional direct sales activities, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximise profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

Role Summary

To lead all sales activities and sales related issues including customer relationship management, Marine value proposition annotation, market insight & biz opportunity/risk management and leading on disputes resolution (invoicing, DRN, offer system setup etc).

Manage sales and cash performance for the delegated territory e.g. Overdue and ECT etc

Key Accountabilities:

Own accountability to support country strategy setup.

Responsible for marine strategy implementation for the delegated territory

Responsible for business planning setup and execution for the delegated territory in line with country strategy

Responsible for the latest market & competition movement update with implication and optional reaction approaches.

Account for customer satisfaction improvement from sales service prospective

A focal point for customer complaint management and trouble shorting by engaging relevant internal function teams such as CS, Invoicing, Collection, Tech and GSC etc

Account for customer relationship building and management

Account for yearly sales plan setup and its execution for the delegated territory or customer portfolio

Customer account planning and customer profile management

Customer offer preparation, negotiation and contract management

Prospecting pipeline setup and management

Sales performance review on a monthly basis

To achieve yearly finance target (Volume, Price and Gross Margin) through profitability improvement from existing contracted volume and capture new profitable volume from both existing and prospecting customers.

To delivery yearly cash performance target

Account for 0-24 months sales demand forecast management for the delegated territory/customer portfolio

To delivery high standard HSE performance

NMR and SOC submission and sharing with others

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor degree and above is needed

Experience

Minimum of 5 years of relevant B2B sales or sales operation experience

Advanced knowledge of marine market insight and a thorough understanding of marine customer needs

Strong key account management skill with ability of making adjustment independently under their DOA

Strong negotiation and Value selling skill

Strong customer relationship management skill

Business planning and analysis skill

Good marine product knowledge and ability deal with basic marine lubes related issues.

High standard of HSE understanding and behaviour

Good English skill (writing and oral)



Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.