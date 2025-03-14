Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team and advance your career as Marine Account Manager!

You will be responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing business relationships for sales direct/B2B, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.

The Account Manager (AM) is supported by a strong cross-functional customer accounts team, digital tools & platforms allowing the AM to focus on customer facing activities.

In this role you will (be):

Support a profitable portfolio of existing accounts, championing Castrol’s Value Selling principles and the SmartGains framework to develop existing relationships with customers and deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisitions

Participate in the development of B2B business strategy, and regularly reviews the direct sales risk pipeline to maximise team profitability, assisting the team to maximise their effective time in attracting and retaining business

Conduct sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, supporting tender activity, resolving customer operational issues and monitoring pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value

Drive new offers, building a deep understanding of the market, and actively supports prospecting activities, developing a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis

Support the implementation of the GME in-year programmes and priorities

Clearly articulate product and services offers in a way that demonstrates distinctiveness and can translate this differentiation into customer value substantiated by customers’ willingness to pay a premium

Prioritise resources and activities to enable effective strategy execution and demonstrable growth within existing customer accounts through acquiring new vessels/ assets and upselling/ cross selling

Develop and regularly updates monthly detailed customer events, opportunities & vulnerabilities for the area business review which drives the LBM (Lubricants Business management) forecast generation

Spend at least 60% of time in front of customers and is able to navigate conversations across a diverse contact map at all levels and through all functions of the customer to build strong relationships that build trust, generate powerful insights and enable business growth

Builds a robust plan to underpin each customer volume/ turnover delivery and identifies areas to exploit further organic growth

Leads virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, GBS, and Technical Services teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Greek

Degree in economics or engineering or equivalent experience

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Excellent interpersonal and communication abilities with influencing skills.

Skillful stakeholder management- ability to put yourself in others’ shoes, understand their drivers and plan tactically to achieve positive outcomes for both parties

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the channel

Comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritisation and time management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.