This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

bp shipping moves energy across the world with innovative and agile marine solutions. Our reach and scale of operations make bp one of the world’s leading energy shipping companies.

We are rising to the dual challenge of meeting society’s need for more energy, while at the same time reducing carbon emissions. As bp reimagines the energy system and moves to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, we are committed to transforming our own marine activity to reduce emissions and offering these solutions to our bp marine customer base.

To support us, we are now seeking a Marine Advisor - Assessment & Inspection to play a key role in providing marine assurance to both bp Shipping and marine activities across the wider business through a combination of routine marine assurance assessments/inspections and the provision of ad-hoc marine advice and support.

What you will deliver

Perform assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal & port facilities and STS contractors in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by bp may be accurately assessed.

Schedule of CAT 3 barge and SIRE 2.0 inspections and invoicing of inspections that have been carried out.

Provide support and technical guidance into the marine standards of bp.

Support and advice third party and external contractors employed by bp businesses for assessment/inspection and specific Shipping/Marine projects worldwide.

Provide subject matter expertise and assessment support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, etc.

Provide subject matter expertise and advice in support of other internal teams and stakeholders, as required.

Participate in local government and industry forums as appropriate.

Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvement of team activities and the development and sharing of assessment/inspection best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency in assessment/inspection activity.

Identify current and future shipping and bp Group marine related activities, providing early marine advice, including involvement in projects/peer group reviews and pre/post start up audits.

Ensure business activities are conducted in a manner consistent with bp Group policies and expected behaviours, within the boundaries established by Group Functional Standards and bp Shipping’s Marine Standards and Operating Management system.

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will have ONE of the following qualifications:

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers.

Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background with substantial experience in Ship operations/management and/or marine terminal operations/management and Experience on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

Chartered Professional Status

It is essential that you can also demonstrate experience with:

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Terminal Assessments

Company Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Company Assessments

STS Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the STS Contractor Assessment

Vessel Inspection Programmes: Purpose; Planning and quality control of Vessel Inspections

Risk Assessments: Leading Risk Assessments, Coordinating MoC Process

It would be of benefit (though not essential) to also have:

Lead Auditor qualification.

Knowledge of project planning processes.

Experience in promoting open and effective communication.

Knowledge of IMO Regulations and Industry standards/guidance

Hazard identification and Risk Assessment experience

Broad understanding of, and ability to contribute on, all activities undertaken by BP Shipping

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.