Marine Advisor - Assessment & Inspection

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

As part of the Marine Team, you will play a key role in providing marine assurance to bp Shipping and bp businesses for marine-related activities, through performing a combination of routine marine assurance assessments/inspections and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.

Key Accountabilities

Perform assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal & port facilities and STS contractors in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by bp may be accurately assessed.

Assisting in SIRE Inspector’s contractor management.

Provide support and technical input into the marine standards of bp.

Provide support and advice to third party and external contractors employed by bp businesses for assessment/inspection and specific Shipping/Marine projects worldwide.

Provide subject matter expertise and assessment support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, etc.

Provide subject matter expertise and advice in support of other internal teams and partners, as required.

Participate in local government and industry forums as appropriate.

Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvement of team activities and the development and sharing of assessment/inspection best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency in assessment/inspection activity.

Contribute to identifying current and future shipping and bp Group marine related activities, providing early marine advice, including involvement in projects/peer group reviews and pre/post start up audits.

Ensure business activities are conducted in a manner consistent with bp Group policies and expected behaviours, within the boundaries established by Group Functional Standards and bp Shipping’s Marine Standards and Operating Management system.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers, OR Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background with substantial experience in Ship operations/management and/or marine terminal operations/management and Experience on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

Chartered Professional Status

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Terminal Assessments

Company Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Company Assessments

STS Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the STS Contractor Assessment

Vessel Inspection Programme: Purpose; Planning and quality control of Vessel Inspections

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments, Coordinating MoC Process

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

