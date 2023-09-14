Marine Advisor (Hydrogen)

Job summary

The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space. Other key focus area is to support the future fuels development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key stakeholders across bp value chains. The role will need to engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other stakeholders to understand business needs and deliver them in line with business priorities. The role holder will need to work closely with key stakeholders in Marine Team, Strategy & Partnership team, Engineering team, HSE team and other stakeholders to deliver these priorities.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.Other key focus area is to support the future fuels development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key stakeholders across bp value chains.The role will need to engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other stakeholders to understand business needs and deliver them in line with business priorities.The role holder will need to work closely with key stakeholders in Marine Team, Strategy & Partnership team, Engineering team, HSE team and other stakeholders to deliver these priorities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide marine and specialist gas handling input to the development of technology solutions for machinery and equipment in new energy vectors.

Lead and drive the various approved Marine solutions and gas handling focused projects and activities to develop solutions.

Evaluate various gas cargo handling systems and equipment as well as marine interface systems to select the appropriate vendor and packages.

Work with key stakeholders both internal and external to bp to provide an informed view of future fuels for adoption by bp Shipping.

Progress the fuel gas delivery system, related interface with cargo systems and safety solutions for use of Ammonia as marine fuel.

Progress the adoption of using Hydrogen as an energy source in Marine systems operations.

Support the execution of HAZID, HAZOP, FMEA and other technical reviews as required by the business.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge sharing

Essential Education:

Class 1 OR Class 2 (deck) certificate of competency with gas endorsemen

Equivalent Degree /or professional qualification

Essential Experience /Job Requirements Experience as Chief Officer on board gas carriers 3 years min – essential

Experience as Master on board gas carriers – desirable but not essential

Familiar with all aspects of gas carrier cargo handling operations

Experience on board LPG carriers in addition to LNG would be preferred

Ability to articulate technical solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Comfortable to work in an uncertain environment and evolving business priorties.

Safety leadership and risk management experience.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.