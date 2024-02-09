Marine Advisor (Hydrogen)

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.Other key focus area is to support the future fuel's development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key collaborators across bp value chains.The role will need to engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other team members to understand business needs and deliver them in line with business priorities.The role holder will need to work closely with key partners in Marine Team, Strategy & Partnership team, Engineering team, HSE team and other partners to deliver these priorities.



Provide marine and specialist gas handling input to the development of technology solutions for machinery and equipment in new energy vectors.

Lead and drive the various approved Marine solutions and gas handling focused projects and activities to develop solutions.

Evaluate various gas cargo handling systems and equipment as well as marine interface systems to select the appropriate vendor and packages.

Work with key partners both internal and external to bp to provide an informed view of future fuels for adoption by bp Shipping.

Progress the fuel gas delivery system, related interface with cargo systems and safety solutions for use of Ammonia as marine fuel.

Progress the adoption of using Hydrogen as an energy source in Marine systems operations.

Support the execution of HAZID, HAZOP, FMEA and other technical reviews as the need arises by the business.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge sharing

Class 1 OR Class 2 (deck) certificate of proficiency with gas endorsement

Equivalent Degree /or professional qualification

Essential Experience /Job Requirements Experience as Chief Officer on board gas carriers

Experience as Master on board gas carriers – desirable but not crucial

Familiar with all aspects of gas carrier cargo handling operations

Experience on board LPG carriers in addition to LNG would be preferred

Ability to articulate technical solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Comfortable to work in an uncertain environment and evolving business priorities.

Safety leadership and risk management experience. Why Join our team?



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



