Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity



Job Description:

As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Project Support will play a key role in providing technical support, knowledge, experience and solutions to a wide range of bp entities. This includes support to the Integrated Gas & Power business, the emerging Low Carbon / renewals projects, and the LNG Origination and Trading teams as they continue to develop their business and in turn delivery on their supply obligations to counterparties.

This provision of technical advice and support directly to each business is dynamic and challenging.

Key accountabilities:

Provide subject matter expertise and project support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as marine aspects to new Port developments, Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, Cargo operations, etc...

Provide subject matter expertise relating to emerging shipping low carbon activities. This could relate to CO2 Shipping, large scale shipping of ammonia, use of low carbon fuels, LNG bunkering and potentially offshore wind projects. Participation in vessel inspections or Industry JIP’s can be expected.

Provide subject matter expertise relating to FSRU, FLNG and potentially FPSO operations. There being certain similarities in these activities, but each having their own very specialist knowledge requirement and often novel features. Gas to Power projects utilising FSRU’s presently carry the most significant attention.

Participate as required in assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal facilities and STS contractors to the requirements of the Vetting & Clearance team in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by bp may be accurately assessed

As & when required - Provide technical support to LNG Trading bench including ship/shore compatibility assessments and follow up on shipping contractual matters in LNG sales contracts.

As & when required - Provide support and advice to origination and trading in the context of new and emerging opportunities including review of SPA clauses and input to SPA negotiations

Provide expertise and advice in support of the Vetting & Clearance teams and other internal teams and stakeholders, as required. For instance, this could include SME support in incident investigation.

Participate in NGO and Industry forums, particularly SIGTTO and SGMF. This in the context of knowledge sharing, continuous improvement, networking and most importantly promoting safe operations & practices.

Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvement of the Trading and Project team activities and the development of best practices with the objective of enhancing capability, achieving global consistency and knowledge sharing internally

Contribute to identifying current & future shipping requirements for bp Group marine related activities within developing project activity where often innovation is seen early.

Provide advice and support to LNG trading benches (as required) on operational matters relating to LNG transfer at terminals and associated commercial matters requiring a technical solution

Essential education:

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

And/or Significant experience working with an IACS Class Society with the appropriate experience

Essential experience: