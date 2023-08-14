Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Shipping Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Project Support will play a key role in providing technical support, knowledge, experience and solutions to a wide range of bp entities. This includes support to the Integrated Gas & Power business, the emerging Low Carbon / renewals projects, and the LNG Origination and Trading teams as they continue to develop their business and in turn delivery on their supply obligations to counterparties.
This provision of technical advice and support directly to each business is dynamic and challenging.
Key accountabilities:
Provide subject matter expertise and project support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as marine aspects to new Port developments, Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, Cargo operations, etc...
Provide subject matter expertise relating to emerging shipping low carbon activities. This could relate to CO2 Shipping, large scale shipping of ammonia, use of low carbon fuels, LNG bunkering and potentially offshore wind projects. Participation in vessel inspections or Industry JIP’s can be expected.
Provide subject matter expertise relating to FSRU, FLNG and potentially FPSO operations. There being certain similarities in these activities, but each having their own very specialist knowledge requirement and often novel features. Gas to Power projects utilising FSRU’s presently carry the most significant attention.
Participate as required in assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal facilities and STS contractors to the requirements of the Vetting & Clearance team in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by bp may be accurately assessed
As & when required - Provide technical support to LNG Trading bench including ship/shore compatibility assessments and follow up on shipping contractual matters in LNG sales contracts.
As & when required - Provide support and advice to origination and trading in the context of new and emerging opportunities including review of SPA clauses and input to SPA negotiations
Provide expertise and advice in support of the Vetting & Clearance teams and other internal teams and stakeholders, as required. For instance, this could include SME support in incident investigation.
Participate in NGO and Industry forums, particularly SIGTTO and SGMF. This in the context of knowledge sharing, continuous improvement, networking and most importantly promoting safe operations & practices.
Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvement of the Trading and Project team activities and the development of best practices with the objective of enhancing capability, achieving global consistency and knowledge sharing internally
Contribute to identifying current & future shipping requirements for bp Group marine related activities within developing project activity where often innovation is seen early.
Provide advice and support to LNG trading benches (as required) on operational matters relating to LNG transfer at terminals and associated commercial matters requiring a technical solution
Essential education:
Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers
And/or Significant experience working with an IACS Class Society with the appropriate experience
Essential experience:
Marine technical experience in Shipping with Project exposure
Participation in Ship Inspections, and Terminal/Company/STS Assessments
Leading Risk Assessments and implementing required mitigations
Desirable criteria:
Knowledge of key Industry guidance from organisations such as SIGTTO, OCIMF, SGMF, PIANC, IAPH etc…
Knowledge of OCIMF Tanker and Marine Terminal Management and Self-Assessment, preferably with a Lead Auditor qualification
Knowledge of project planning processes
Wider commercial project experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.