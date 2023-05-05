Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity
About the Opportunity
As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Trading Support will play a key role in providing technical support to LNG trading benches in the delivery of their supply obligations to counterparties in relation to shipping assurance. This will include provision of technical advice and support in relation to operated and 3rd party vessels on matters relating to safe and efficient delivery of cargo and marine assurance.
.Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity