Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



About the Opportunity

As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Trading Support will play a key role in providing technical support to LNG trading benches in the delivery of their supply obligations to counterparties in relation to shipping assurance. This will include provision of technical advice and support in relation to operated and 3rd party vessels on matters relating to safe and efficient delivery of cargo and marine assurance.

Perform assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal facilities and STS locations & contractors to the requirements of the Vetting & Clearance team in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by BP may be accurately assessed.

Provide including ship/shore compatibility assessments and follow up on shipping contractual matters in LNG sales contracts.

Provide support and advice to origination and trading in the context of new and emerging opportunities including review of SPA clauses and input to SPA negotiations.

Provide subject matter expertise and assessment support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, etc.

Provide expertise and advice in support of the Vetting & Clearance teams and other internal teams and stakeholders, as the need arises.

Participate in local government and industry forums as appropriate.

Support continuous improvement of team activities and the development and sharing of assessment/inspection best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency in assessment/inspection activity.

Identifying current and future shipping and BP Group marine related activities, providing early marine advice, including involvement in projects/peer group reviews and pre/post start up audits.

Ensure business activities are conducted in a manner consistent with BP Group policies & strategies and encouraged behaviours, within the boundaries established by Group Functional Standards and BP Shipping’s Marine Standards and Operating Management system

Advisory on operational matters for LNG benches, in terms of transport, transfer at terminals or by way of ship to ship and associated commercial matters requiring a technical solution

Assist with dispute resolution and claims associated with LNG shipping related matters

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board LNG tankers or relevant experience with LNG shipping on shore.

Chartered Professional Status

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Terminal Assessments

Company Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Company Assessments

LNG STS location and Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the STS Contractor Assessment

Vessel Inspection Programme: Purpose; Planning and quality control of Vessel Inspections

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments, Coordinating MoC Process

Knowledge of OCIMF Tanker and Marine Terminal Management and Self-Assessment.

Knowledge of key international guidelines related to shipping and marine assurance

Knowledge of FSRUs/ FLNG

Lead Auditor qualification

Knowledge of project planning processes

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques

Knowledge/ understanding of new energy vectors e.g., Hydrogen, Ammonia, etc.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



