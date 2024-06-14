This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Trading Support will play a key role in providing technical support to LNG trading benches in the delivery of their supply obligations to counterparties in relation to shipping assurance. This will include provision of technical advice and support in relation to operated and 3rd party vessels on matters relating to safe and efficient delivery of cargo and marine assurance.

What you will deliver

Perform assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal facilities and STS locations & contractors to the requirements of the Vetting & Clearance team in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by BP may be accurately assessed.

Provide including ship/shore compatibility assessments and follow up on shipping contractual matters in LNG sales contracts.

Provide support and advice to origination and trading in the context of new and emerging opportunities including review of SPA clauses and input to SPA negotiations.

Provide subject matter expertise and assessment support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, etc.

Provide expertise and advice in support of the Vetting & Clearance teams and other internal teams and stakeholders, as the need arises. Participate in local government and industry forums as appropriate.

Support continuous improvement of team activities and the development and sharing of assessment/inspection best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency in assessment/inspection activity.

Identifying current and future shipping and BP Group marine related activities, providing early marine advice, including involvement in projects/peer group reviews and pre/post start up audits.

Ensure business activities are conducted in a manner consistent with BP Group policies & strategies and encouraged behaviours, within the boundaries established by Group Functional Standards and BP Shipping’s Marine Standards and Operating Management system.

Advisory on operational matters for LNG benches, in terms of transport, transfer at terminals or by way of ship to ship and associated commercial matters requiring a technical solution.

Assist with dispute resolution and claims associated with LNG shipping related matters.

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will have a Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and have experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board LNG tankers or relevant experience with LNG shipping onshore. Charted professional status is also essential.

In addition, you will also demonstrate experience in:

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Terminal Assessments

Company Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the Company Assessments

LNG STS location and Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Scheduling; Conducting the STS Contractor Assessment

Vessel Inspection Programme: Purpose; Planning and quality control of Vessel Inspections

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments, Coordinating MoC Process

It would also beneficial to have:

Knowledge of OCIMF Tanker and Marine Terminal Management and Self-Assessment.

Knowledge of key international guidelines related to shipping and marine assurance

Knowledge of FSRUs/ FLNG

Lead Auditor qualification

Knowledge of project planning processes

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques

Knowledge/ understanding of Ammonia shipping and new energy vectors e.g. Hydrogen, CO2 shipping, etc.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.