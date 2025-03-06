Marine Area Sales Manager - China

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Responsible for managing a direct channel sales team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the direct sales strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, top line growth, gross margin and overdue) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes.

The role delivers Global Marine & Energy’s (GME) strategic growth objectives through an active focus on business development, prospect pipeline management rigour and the articulation of economic value of services through the SmartGains framework.

Key Accountabilities:

Plans and manages delivery of sales direct channel activities, driving business to maximise profitable growth of brands with a focus on premium products and services, and sharing best practice across the teams.

Actively supervises, contacts and develops existing and potential accounts, and builds partnerships and relationships with large customers to improve value for both parties.

Lead implementation of the GME strategies by ensuring strategic objectives and landmarks are embedded into Area and sector plans. Support strategy development activities and sectors to deliver sustainable long term value, where required agreeing with partners choices to optimise between strategic and short term financial delivery and working collaboratively to secure financial approval for deals.

Leads a team to achieve planned financial performance for the region, providing effective leadership, direction, coaching and mentoring to improve team capabilities. This includes attending mentor days where quarterly 1-2-1 customer visits are conducted with each Account Manager

Be responsible for the customer relationship and handle high level senior relationships with key customers within the Area

Ensure voice of customer is recognised and is integral in the design of our offers and champion the delivery of an excellent customer experience to underpin dedication and value creation.

Drive continuous improvement in the delivery and quality of the 24-month sales rolling forecast

Drive rigour and discipline in prospecting pipeline management through the Vulnerabilities & Opportunities (V&O) module and the ECT events. The quality of information in InSite’s V&O module impacts reporting to the business and decisions taken by the GME leadership team therefore it is crucial that the sales function, as the owner of this information, maintains and makes updates to reflect the latest developments.

As a leader in GME, actively contribute to the development and execution of the business strategy and plan, with specific emphasis upon:

Delivery of strategic priorities o Delivery of the GME annual plan

Creating a "winning" culture based upon high levels of inclusion and engagement.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own Code of Compliance (CoC) and local competition legalisation

Ensure compliance with regional regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Develop and implement a detailed approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken.

At a country level, the role is responsible for engaging with other lubricants business and functional partners to ensure appropriate representation for the GME business

Requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience.

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Experience of managing business across Greater China.

Language skills: Proficient in English and Chinese

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external partners both within and outside the organization is crucial for success in this role

Cross cultural experience will be an advantage.

Demonstrated safety leadership

Customer orientated and ability to drive customer responsiveness and insight

International B2B sales experience of minimum 5 years and senior negotiations skills in diverse culture

Proven Leadership experience in diverse teams

Global Marine Industry experience and knowledge will be an advantage

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable high performing team

Ability to drive continuous improvement and manage a portfolio of projects/processes

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the Region

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

