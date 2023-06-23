Marine Delivery Coordinator

Job summary

The Delivery Coordinator role is responsible for the timely, accurate, and safe execution of GSC logistics and delivery operations, assuring cost and service efficiency to meet the GME offer to the Customer. The Delivery Coordinator works closely with Global GBS Order Management team, Houston GSC team, and third party Delivery Agent Contractors and Manufacturing plants as required. The Delivery Coordinator supports delivery of the agreed Marine and Energy operational and financial performance with a best-in-class customer service. The Delivery Coordinator actively participates in initiatives related to continuous customer service improvement and logistics costs savings. These deliverables must be achieved ensuring compliance with Code of Conduct, safe and compliance operation, and adherence to OMS operating elements across the entire supply chain operations and third-party contractors.

Responsible to coordinate Marine and Energy Logistics and delivery operations for the Americas to complete in full and on time delivery to Customers. This requires robust communication and working closely with the Marine and Energy 3rd party Delivery Agents, GBS Order Managers, GSC Supply Planner and GSC Customer Fulfillment. Attend Daily Open order review and respond to critical issues from Order Managers through Teams Customer Care room – Americas chat. Daily management of orders using reporting (Marine and Energy Open Order report, DNI dashboard for orders requiring DRN and fulfilment) and Manta/SAP systems for management of Marine order and SAP only for Energy orders Ensure all SAP logistics steps, including the GI of the sales order, are performed in a timely manner (24/48 hours) by Delivery Agents in the Logistics Portal. The Delivery Coordinator must step in to assist or provide basic troubleshooting on transactions or diagnose and raise issues to BP Logistics Advisor. This includes supporting resolution of inventory discrepancies impacting order closure with Delivery Agents and Customer Fulfillment Responsible for Sales order entry and exports for additive and FG replenishments for E. Canada. Updates SVA tracker for FG imports into Canada as required. Deliver SLA agreements (O2C, Customer Complaints, IFOT, etc) with Marine business in supporting achievement of financial and operational targets. Support Delivery Agent performance management to deliver SLA agreements. Ensure conformance to Marine global procedures and policies on logistics and deliveries including administration. Vacation Back up for Delivery Coordinator assigned to LATAM and remaining US DAs. Support Logistics Advisor with resolution of US bank unmatched invoices

Inform, Perform, and Agree (with Cluster Supply Chain Manager) trade off decisions between service, costs and CLT financial targets within agreed DoA

Bachelor’s degree; 5 years of service / supply management experience. Marine supply chain and lubricants product knowledge is an added advantage

Five years of service/supply management experience. A good working understanding of best practices in supply chain management, procurement, operations, planning, inventory control, systems, safety, warehousing, and distribution. Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills; experience in leading projects that demonstrate driving continuous improvement.

Performance Bias - focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver exceptional business value; Business Awareness - demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and exceeds expectations; Team Player - ability to work with multiple teams at one time; Innovation - strives for breakthrough and thinks outside of the normal parameters; Self-starter - able to work with a team of professionals located remotely. Additionally: Business Partnering, Logistics & Warehouse Management, Customer Service Management, Business Partnering, Commercial Acumen, HSSEQ, End to End Supply Chain, Transformation & Change Management

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Communication, Inventory Management, Risk Management, Safety, Supply Chain



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.