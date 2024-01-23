Marine & Lifting Safety Specialist

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



HSSE Group



The Marine and Lifting Safety Specialist is accountable for oversight and verification of safe delivery of marine activities, including surveys, construction vessels and operations vessels for Offshore Wind. This role is critical in ensuring safe offshore operations.Responsible for providing HSS expertise, coaching and advice for HSS management of marine and lifting contractors to ensure the completion of their assigned work activities accordance with bp’s HSS and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Lead the delivery of global OFW marine safety programmes and processes.

Provide HSS support to the bp marine teams and Contractor Account Managers (CAMs) in their delivery of project management of the OFW marine contractors.

Assist with application of Management of Geophysical Operations (MOGO) bp Practice and ensure that all HSS requirements are met.

Conduct key marine HSS management activities; including but not limited too; HSS pre-qualification; HSS Vessel selection; Vessel HSS planning; Vessel visit, and self-verification.

Support risk owners in manging marine risk events, by ensuring; a continuous focus of risk identification, assessment, planning, response; support and facilitate marine risk reviews; and supporting the RNPE process.

Engage with multi-functional marine and lifting Community of Practice.

Represent bp OFW at relevant industry forums such as G+.

Support the OFW Engineering teams during the develop and build stages in conducting marine HSE activities, vessel analyses, attending PHSSERS, RA’s, Go/No-Go’s & other reviews.

Develop, maintain and verify relevant procedures, guides and practices

Support lifting plan development and verifications for OFW projects.

Complete marine and lifting site visits as domain expert.

Responsible for providing marine HSS performance insights to the project and LT HSS meeting.

Gather, share and incorporate lessons learned from bp and industry.



- Degree in related subject area, HSE, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience

- Chartership, or equivalent in Occupational Health and Safety, or other relevant subjects

Proven track record of managing safety for marine and lifting programmes and activities.

Experience of safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills.

Track record of strategic thinking and influencing the direction of an organisation.

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice.

Extensive experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role.

Experience in Wind Energy or other renewable energy sectors.

Experience in a marine safety role within major Projects and/or Joint Venture/partnerships.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.