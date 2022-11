Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of sustainable mobility enthusiasts?



Marine Logistics & Order Coordinator Team Leader



Marine Logistics & Order Coordinator Team Leader has overall responsibility for leading, supporting and developing the Marine Logistics Co-ordinator Hub team. Ensuring the MLC team can fulfil GME orders in the most efficient way with best-in-class customer service approach. These deliverables must be achieved whilst ensuring adherence to all Code of Conduct, HSSEQ-C, OMS, Compliance, regulatory and legislative requirements.

In this role You will:

Provide timely information on GME business order/delivery progress and taking proactive and cost-effective steps to mitigate any difficulties with meeting customer requirements.

Responsible for leading, supporting and developing the Marine Logistics Co-ordinator team

Ensuring the MLC team is able to fulfil marine orders in the most efficient way and organising the team shift patterns to provide 24/7 on-call coverage.

Issue and maintain operations procedures to support OMS.

Provide GME business with relevant information relating to stock availability and any extra costs in coordination with planning teams.

Work closely with country Logistics Coordinators to call off required logistics services.

Investigate all complaints received from customers or non-conformances received on a Continuous Improvement Notice and ensure they are promptly followed up.

Work closely with GME Distribution manager to make sure end to end service is given to GME business

Work on continuous improvement to create efficiency in GME GSC operations

Work on sustainability initiatives to make sure we meet overall Castrol targets for zero carbon emissions

OMS accountabilities

Ensure legal & OMS compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements.

Receiving International Marine Orders from the global network of Order Managers and organizing delivery with Blend Plant, Suppliers, Vessel Agent, etc.

Provide Marine Order Managers with stock availability and any extra costs information on Marine enquiries and firm orders.

Maintaining close communication with Order Manager on order/delivery progress

Marine requires a 24/7 on-call coverage. GME Hub Team Leaders will ensure this availability by establishing on-call shifts.

What You will need to be successful: