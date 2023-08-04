Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Marine Marketer is responsible for coordinating bp marine sales activities in region including responsibility for key accounts, day to day marketing and marine trading, delivering the strategic plan of the business, and new opportunities in region including low carbon fuels.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

act as key point on new sales/response to marine enquiries

originate new marine business through active engagement with customers and market

assist the Regional Manager build and develop bp marines decarbonization offers from bottom up for the Singapore and wider Asian market

act as key cover for the two senior marine traders and therefore participate in marine trading for GO, HSFO, VLSFO on day to day basis

continuous improvement of marine team analytics/data, and ways of working in Singapore and wider bp marine

management of key customer accounts given to them

continuously be informed of the regional marine markets and inform wider FO/GO teams with market information

develop and maintain key external relationships with customers, barge operators, bunker traders

delivery against bp marine strategic objectives to maximise value

deliver bp marine sales against bp marine standards ensuring quality and safety are front of mind and including interfacing with bp marine’s technical team

Essential Education and Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor Commercial degree or equivalent

Trading and Shipping background with commercial experience

Front office/customer facing

High energy levels with passion to grow value for bp

Self starter able to get after new projects and engage customers

Good communication skills

High level analytics/presentation capability

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.