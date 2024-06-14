Marine Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the role

Trading & Shipping, Asia Pacific and Middle East (T&S APME) is the supply and trading arm of BP in the East is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Leveraging on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. T&S APME supports other BP businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. T&S APME’s vision is to grow the Eastern Hemisphere supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. T&S APME is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.

We are seeking an applicant to fill the position of Marine Operations, based in Singapore. The successful candidate will be part of a larger Trading Operations team and will report to the Team Lead, GDIST-Fuel Oil. The Marine business aims to extract maximum value through effective and optimised barge scheduling in providing timeliness in bunker deliveries to our customers. The activities will also include administrative work to ensure timely and accurate updates in the relevant systems. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP “Who we are” framework, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standards.

The successful candidate’s primary focus will be managing operations in support of the bunker business and marine activities. The successful candidate will also be exposed to Fuel Oil Cargo Operations and manage shipments accordingly. The successful candidate is required will be working closely with the Marine Sales team, the Fuel Oil bench, the Finance team and other stakeholders across the company and will be responsible for:-

Ensuring all operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards.

Working closely with BP Shipping to ensure that the business complies with Group Marine Policy.

Interfacing with Finance teams to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures

Scheduling the movements, and efficiently coordinate and optimise operations.

Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems

Performance reporting to various stakeholders

Monitoring inventories of the terminals & barges

Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and oil loss costs

Developing, maintaining and enhancing the relationships with third parties and associates, including terminals, shipping companies, surveyors, and marketing businesses

Scheduling and executing marine barge loadings and deliveries

Supporting local or group initiatives and projects, as required, that enhance value

What we are looking for:

Ability to implement the compliance & HSSE requirements relating to operations

Supply and logistics knowledge with experience in handling barge scheduling and bunker deliveries.

Strong knowledge of domestic processes and documentation

Strong Interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain successful relationships.

Strong Communication skills

Strong team player, proactive and assertive

Strong analytical skills and commercial awareness

Knowledge of energy trading industry (good to have)

A university degree or diploma holder preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviours and a strong track record of high performance and contribution.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.