Production & Operations



Operations Group



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for a Marine Specialist who is organized, analytical problem solver, flexible and has strong technology skills to join our growing team.

As a Marine Specialist, you will be accountable for the safe and efficient operation of marine and utility systems in compliance with Company policies.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform AA responsibilities for marine related equipment / areas and activities managing simops.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Offshore FPSO Experience, Multi Disciplines, Control of Work experience.

Recent seagoing experience

ISPS certification/training

Recent oil FPSO/LNGC experience

Experience working at hydrocarbon loading/discharging terminals

Desirable Experience:

Area Authority experience

Experience of dynamic and static measurement of oil quantities, oil stocks and shipping documentation.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is not available for remote working



