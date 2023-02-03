Job summary

Role synopsis:

The Marine Superintendent is responsible for ensuring all terminal marine operations, people and assets are operated safely and reliably.

The Marine Superintendent reports to the Terminal Manager and has two direct reports (Marine Loading Masters) who support terminal marine operations via our main contractor Briggs.

Marine operations are key to the terminal operations. The Hamble terminal exports to ship crude oil and imports ethanol.

Key accountabilities:

Vetting vessels to ensure they meet bp safety standards and facility parameters prior to arrival;

Plan and organise resourcing with operations to support shipping activities;

Responsible for the safe and reliable import / export of product from / to vessels;

Subject matter expert for marine operations and infrastructure at the terminal;

Responsible for developing and testing crisis and continuity plans;

Lead as terminal port facility security officer; and

Responsible for HMRC tax accounting of terminal imports and exports.

Essential Experience:

Knowledge of experience of marine activities with in terminal / refinery operations and / or experience with in a shipping environment.

In order to fulfil this role it is essential that the candidate pass a Counter Terrorist Check (CTC). This is a requirement to act as Port Facilty Security Officer (PFSO).

Creating a strong safety culture.

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of OCIMF and ISGOTT .

Knowledge of Environmental licenses. For example Martine Maritime Organisation (MMO) Licences to operate.

Additional information

The Job requires flexible hours and there is an expectation to work your hours around shipping. If there is no shipping activities the normal hours are 08:00 – 16:00, however if there is a vessel scheduled outside of normal working hours then there is an expectation that for a proportion of these vessels the candidate will be present. This requirement to work outside normal hours is shared amongst the marine team.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!