The Marine Superintendent is responsible for ensuring all terminal marine operations, people and assets are operated safely and reliably.
The Marine Superintendent reports to the Terminal Manager and has two direct reports (Marine Loading Masters) who support terminal marine operations via our main contractor Briggs.
Marine operations are key to the terminal operations. The Hamble terminal exports to ship crude oil and imports ethanol.
About bp:
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!