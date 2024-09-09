This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

As Marine Supervisor you will be supporting bp’s Terminals and Pipelines business entity, within production and operations. We supply a large percentage of all aviation fuels to the UK primary airport hubs and a large percentage of this fuel is imported via the Isle of Grain Terminal by ship. In this role, you will provide a level of supervision to all terminal staff around the functions associated to importing / exporting fuels by ship.

Your main responsibility will be for the implementation of the safe operations associated to all terminal imports / exports by ship in compliance with the company’s policies under the direction of the Operations Supervisor, the Marine Superintendent and the Terminal Manager. Additionally, you will also work closely with the stock’s reconciliation team and fuels quality team to ensure that full accountability for all stock inventory by grade, is controlled and managed with the guidelines expected by the HMRC.

What you will deliver

Control and manage the daily activities of the operators for terminal import / export shipping operations.

Promote a level of acceptable supervision to all aspects of Terminal and Shipping operations.

Assist operators with training and development for tasks associated to shipping activities.

Manage and communicate the programming of imports and exports, considering import / export requirements, current stock levels, potential stock shortages and any potential stock quality issues that could impact on business continuity.

Monitor the stock inventory in conjunction with the stocks team so full clarity is known around quantities in tanks which also includes product by grades.

Communicate (internal / external) any delays, quality issues, operational issues associated to ship imports / exports to all appropriate parties.

Oversee the shipping activities and ensure all standards are maintained in accordance with the terminal, company and regulatory policies.

Compliance with (ISGOTT & OCIMF)

Have a knowledge of ship berthing / un-berthing requirements.

Control and confirm the measurement of ship cargoes pre discharge / post loading.

Communicate with internal and external parties around the import / export of hydrocarbon fuels

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will be dedicated, passionate with a high level of self-motivation, and a conscientious person who works well within a team or as an individual. You should also demonstrate:

Knowledge and experience of marine activities within a fuel terminal / refinery operation and /or experience within a shipping environment.

Operational experience, preferably within the oil and gas industry.

Ability to use Microsoft office software, inclusive of Word, Excel, Teams and any other software used within the department.

It would be beneficial to also have:

Knowledge of OCIMF and ISGOTT.

Knowledge of Environmental licenses. For example, Martine Maritime Organisation (MMO) Licences to operate.

An understanding of stock inventory management

In order to fulfil this role, the successful candidate will need to pass a Counter Terrorist Check (CTC). This is a requirement to act as Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO).

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



