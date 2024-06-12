Marine Technical Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Custodian of bp Marine Bunker Quality Management system (BQMS) to ensure that bp Marine fuel deliveries meet safety and quality standards and exceeds the customers’ expectations.

Ensuring compliance with SS 648, SS 524, SS 600 and bp Marine Terms of Sale.

Providing technical expertise and assistance to bp internal teams and marine customers on marine fuel related issues and deliveries.

Direct technical interface to the external marine customers on marine fuel related matters and handling the customers’ complaints related to quality, quantity and demurrage.

Supporting Trading and Ground Fuel Teams on marine fuel qualities related standards, updates etc.

Assessing the blending components for their suitability in marine fuels.

Contributing to the continuous improvement of the business by enhancing current operational standards, where necessary develop new operational standards and audit against these standards.

Supporting the marine regional sales teams by participating in customer account activities.

Supporting the marine regional supply teams in the introduction of new supply locations and fuels.

Representing bp Marine Technical team on external and internal forums and to the regulatory bodies.

Driving bp low carbon initiatives by providing technical expertise, product quality assurance, support, develop and initiate trials of low carbon marine fuels.

Supporting cargo operations as a superintendent onboard vessels and terminals for cargo quality and quantity assurance.

Carrying out lab and surveying companies’ audits in line with ISO 17025 and bp CA internal requirement.

Support BP Marine in inspection and operational audits of the barges engaged in deals which are outside the realm of BP Shipping vetting and HSSE teams and to ensure compliance with local requirements.

Act as a custodian of BP Marine Bunker Quality Management System (BQMS) to ensure that BP Marine deliveries meet safety and quality standards.

Provide regular product training to field surveyors to support Cargo Assurance and legal teams in handling cargo related cases.

The ideal candidate will:

Have significant industry experience, covering technical, operational and commercial aspects of oil and gas cargoes.

A background in the oil-trading environment would be an advantage.

Have a good sense of operational and commercial awareness.

Have a high degree of communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and the ability to influence at all levels – both within BP and with 3rd parties.

Have a proven track record collaborating with other cultures for extended periods and will have to demonstrate the ability to be both creative and innovative.

Core Competencies:

• Performance Bias - takes responsibility for achieving, challenging safety, environment, and business goals.

• Business Awareness - displays awareness of the broader impact of actions on colleagues, community, and environment.

• Leading People - Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment.

• Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners, or networks.

• Wise Decisions - Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them.

• Innovation - Thinks outside the normal parameters, takes unusual perspectives on situations, challenges.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.